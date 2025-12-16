Polar Plunge! "Oysters on the Rocks"

Hosted by
Our suggested Donation is $20
You do not have to pay if you raise a $20 or more. But please still get a ticket.
Your financial support directly helps us provide educational programs, fund internships, and sustain the long-term restoration work that benefits both nature and our community. By contributing, you empower the efforts of our staff and volunteers who work year-round to monitor and improve the Long Island Sound’s ecosystem.
Our suggested Donation is $30
Thank you for supporting our plungers!
If you want to attend please get a spectator ticket as well.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!