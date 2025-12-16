City Island Oyster Reef Inc

Hosted by

City Island Oyster Reef Inc

About this event

Polar Plunge! "Oysters on the Rocks"

89 Horton St

Bronx, NY 10464, USA

Plunger
Pay what you can

Our suggested Donation is $20


You do not have to pay if you raise a $20 or more. But please still get a ticket.


Your financial support directly helps us provide educational programsfund internships, and sustain the long-term restoration work that benefits both nature and our community. By contributing, you empower the efforts of our staff and volunteers who work year-round to monitor and improve the Long Island Sound’s ecosystem.

Spectator
Pay what you can

Our suggested Donation is $20


Your financial support directly helps us provide educational programsfund internships, and sustain the long-term restoration work that benefits both nature and our community. By contributing, you empower the efforts of our staff and volunteers who work year-round to monitor and improve the Long Island Sound’s ecosystem.

Family
Pay what you can

Our suggested Donation is $30


Your financial support directly helps us provide educational programsfund internships, and sustain the long-term restoration work that benefits both nature and our community. By contributing, you empower the efforts of our staff and volunteers who work year-round to monitor and improve the Long Island Sound’s ecosystem.

Sponsor
Pay what you can

Thank you for supporting our plungers!


If you want to attend please get a spectator ticket as well.


Your financial support directly helps us provide educational programsfund internships, and sustain the long-term restoration work that benefits both nature and our community. By contributing, you empower the efforts of our staff and volunteers who work year-round to monitor and improve the Long Island Sound’s ecosystem.

Add a donation for City Island Oyster Reef Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!