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Circle Greenwich Elementary School PTO

About this raffle

CGE Teacher Experience Raffles 2026

Book Bonanza
$1

Help Mrs. Detter pick new books for our library at Barnes and Noble.

2 Winners: ECH-2nd Grade, 2 Winners: 3rd-6th Grade

May 11th, Time TBD


Prime Pick-Up Parking
$1

Reserve your VIP spot in the CGE pick-up line for a full quarter during the '26-'27 school year!

4 Winners: ECH-5th Grade Eligible

PrinciPAL
$1

Be the boss of CGE for half a day! Extra recess? Pop quiz? Your call.

1 Winner: All Students Eligible

Date TBD


Poppin' Pizza Playground Party
$1

Play, eat pizza, and hang out with Mrs. McElroy & Ms. Owen!

8 Winners (plus bring a friend!): ECH-2nd Grade Eligible

May 9th, 5-8pm


CGE Scavenger Hunt
$1

Spend the afternoon with a fun scavenger hunt around CGE followed by snacks! Hosted by Ms. Todd and Ms. Webb!

10 Winners: All Students Eligible

May 5th, 3:30-4:30pm

Freddy's in First
$1

After school fun with your favorite First Grade teachers!

5 Winners: All Students Eligible

Date & Time TBD

T-Bird Boys Soccer Game Experience
$1

An unforgettable, behind-the-scenes experience! Sideline access shagging soccer balls, meal ticket, t-shirt, and name announcements over PA!

1 Winner (plus bring a friend!): All Students Eligible

September 3rd

T-Bird Football Experience
$1

An unforgettable, behind-the-scenes experience! Sideline access as ball boy/girl, meal ticket, t-shirt, and name announcements over PA!

1 Winner (plus bring a friend!): All Students Eligible

September 11th

T-Bird Girls Basketball Game Experience
$1

An unforgettable, behind-the-scenes experience! Bench access as honorary manager, meal ticket, t-shirt, and name announcements over PA!

1 Winner (plus bring a friend!): All Students Eligible

December 15th

T-Bird Boys Basketball Game Experience
$1

An unforgettable, behind-the-scenes experience! Bench access as honorary manager, meal ticket, t-shirt, and name announcements over PA!

1 Winner (plus bring a friend!): All Students Eligible

December 15th

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