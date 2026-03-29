CGE Teacher Experience Raffles 2026

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About this raffle
Help Mrs. Detter pick new books for our library at Barnes and Noble.
2 Winners: ECH-2nd Grade, 2 Winners: 3rd-6th Grade
May 11th, Time TBD
Reserve your VIP spot in the CGE pick-up line for a full quarter during the '26-'27 school year!
4 Winners: ECH-5th Grade Eligible
Be the boss of CGE for half a day! Extra recess? Pop quiz? Your call.
1 Winner: All Students Eligible
Date TBD
Play, eat pizza, and hang out with Mrs. McElroy & Ms. Owen!
8 Winners (plus bring a friend!): ECH-2nd Grade Eligible
May 9th, 5-8pm
Spend the afternoon with a fun scavenger hunt around CGE followed by snacks! Hosted by Ms. Todd and Ms. Webb!
10 Winners: All Students Eligible
May 5th, 3:30-4:30pm
After school fun with your favorite First Grade teachers!
5 Winners: All Students Eligible
Date & Time TBD
An unforgettable, behind-the-scenes experience! Sideline access shagging soccer balls, meal ticket, t-shirt, and name announcements over PA!
1 Winner (plus bring a friend!): All Students Eligible
September 3rd
An unforgettable, behind-the-scenes experience! Sideline access as ball boy/girl, meal ticket, t-shirt, and name announcements over PA!
1 Winner (plus bring a friend!): All Students Eligible
September 11th
An unforgettable, behind-the-scenes experience! Bench access as honorary manager, meal ticket, t-shirt, and name announcements over PA!
1 Winner (plus bring a friend!): All Students Eligible
December 15th
An unforgettable, behind-the-scenes experience! Bench access as honorary manager, meal ticket, t-shirt, and name announcements over PA!
1 Winner (plus bring a friend!): All Students Eligible
December 15th
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