Circle of Community Gala – Legacy Passport Giving

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About this event
Support pitch competitions, business planning classes, accounting and legal assistance, technical guidance, and business coaching for Black entrepreneurs.
Help fund mental wellness programs, therapy access for entrepreneurs, and professional development for BIPOC therapists and clinicians.
Invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs through scholarships that provide access to business education and mentorship.
Support programming, events, and cultural preservation at the Yuma Street Cultural Center, a hub for community connection and creativity.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!