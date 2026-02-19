Black Entrepreneurs of The Flint Hills

Hosted by

Black Entrepreneurs of The Flint Hills

About this event

Circle of Community Gala – Legacy Passport Giving

1531 N 10th St

Manhattan, KS 66502, USA

Entrepreneurial Training
Pay what you can

Support pitch competitions, business planning classes, accounting and legal assistance, technical guidance, and business coaching for Black entrepreneurs.

Culturally Competent Therapy & Mental Wellness
Pay what you can

Help fund mental wellness programs, therapy access for entrepreneurs, and professional development for BIPOC therapists and clinicians.

Sankofa Scholarship
Pay what you can

Invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs through scholarships that provide access to business education and mentorship.

Yuma Street Cultural Center
Pay what you can

Support programming, events, and cultural preservation at the Yuma Street Cultural Center, a hub for community connection and creativity.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!