TreeHouse Central WI

Offered by

TreeHouse Central WI

About the memberships

Circle of Hope

Provider
$25

Renews monthly

Receive a special Thank you from a teen, a TreeHouse tote bag & a sign

Sustainer
$50

Renews monthly

Receive a TreeHouse tumbler, tote bag & a sign

Advocate
$75

Renews monthly

Receive a TreeHouse tumbler, tote bag, T-shirt & a sign

Empower
$100

Renews monthly

Receive a TreeHouse tumbler, tote bag, T-shirt, sweatshirt & a sign

Champion
$250

Renews monthly

Receive a TreeHouse tumbler, tote bag, T-shirt, sign & a 1/4 zip pullover

Contributor
$360

Valid until May 14, 2027

Receives a TreeHouse tote bag & sign

Maintainer
$660

Valid until May 14, 2027

Receives a TreeHouse tumbler, tote bag & sign

Protector
$960

Valid until May 14, 2027

Receives a TreeHouse tumbler, tote bag, t-shirt & sign

Motivator
$1,500

Valid until May 14, 2027

Receives a TreeHouse tumbler, tote bag, t-shirt, sweatshirt & sign

Upholder
$3,000

Valid until May 14, 2027

Receives a TreeHouse tumbler, tote bag, t-shirt, 1/4 zip pullover & sign

Add a donation for TreeHouse Central WI

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