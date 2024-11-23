Arizona Indian Nurses Association
Circle of Leadership and Induction Event
5104 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
AZINA GB1, 2 and 3 Leaders
$25
add
AZINA Member
$25
add
AZINA Non-member
$25
Please contact
[email protected]
to know more about membership. It is priced at $50/year and this event is free for members.
Please contact
[email protected]
to know more about membership. It is priced at $50/year and this event is free for members.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
AZINA Invited Guest
free
If you received an invitation and a special guest please use this option to RSVP
If you received an invitation and a special guest please use this option to RSVP
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout