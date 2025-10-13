Circle Of Life Hospice Foundation

Circle of Life Dignity Dinner 2026

1100 Nugget Ave

Sparks, NV 89431, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This is the regular price after the early bird rate which expires 01/15/2025

Table Purchase
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This is the price for a table purchase with 10 tickets. Table purchases will include a bottle of wine.

Dignity Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

vent Features:

  • Keynote Spotlight: Deliver a featured speech at the First Annual Gala, a unique chance to address a highly engaged audience of community leaders and philanthropists.
  • Media Exposure: Join the Foundation President & Vice President in a televised interview on KOLO 8’s Everyday Nevada with Annie Woods.


Social Media & Online Recognition:

  • Weekly Social Media Highlights: Gain exposure on Circle of Life Foundation’s Facebook, Nextdoor, and LinkedIn pages, reaching a diverse and engaged audience.
  • Website Visibility: Your company’s logo featured on the Circle of Life Hospice Foundation webpage.


Exclusive Gala Benefits:

  • VIP Experience: A reserved table for 10 guests (a $1,250 value), complemented by bottles of premium red and white wine.
  • Special Entry for High-Value Raffle: Receive 15 raffle tickets for a chance to win a vintage 1995 Harley Sportster in excellent condition.


Print and Event Promotions:

  • Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor in event programs, printed collateral, and digital materials.
  • Sponsor recognition in one of the quarterly Circle of Life Hospice Newsletters, Senior Spectrum and Stroll Magazine.
  • Sponsor name prominently displayed at the event
Angel Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

ocial Media & Online Recognition:

  • Weekly Social Media Highlights: Gain exposure on Circle of Life Foundation’s Facebook, Nextdoor, and LinkedIn pages, reaching a diverse and engaged audience.
  • Website Visibility: Your company’s logo featured on the Circle of Life Hospice Foundation webpage.


Exclusive Gala Benefits:

  • VIP Experience: A reserved table for 10 guests (a $1,250 value), complemented by bottles of premium red and white wine.
  • Special Entry for High-Value Raffle: Receive 10 raffle tickets for a chance to win a vintage 1995 Harley Sportster in excellent condition.


Print and Event Promotions:

  • Recognition in event programs, printed collateral, and digital materials.
  • Sponsor recognition in one of the quarterly Circle of Life Hospice Newsletters, Senior Spectrum and Stroll Magazine.
  • Sponsor name prominently displayed at the event
Heart of Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Exclusive Gala Benefits:

  • VIP Experience: A reserved table for 10 guests (a $1,250 value), complemented by bottles of premium red and white wine.
  • Special Entry for High-Value Raffle: Receive 10 raffle tickets for a chance to win a vintage 1995 Harley Sportster in excellent condition.


Print and Event Promotions:

  • Recognition in event programs, printed collateral, and digital materials.
  • Sponsor name displayed at the event
Compassionate Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Exclusive Gala Benefits:

  • A reserved table for 10 guests (a $1,250 value)
  • Special Entry for High-Value Raffle: Receive 10 raffle tickets for a chance to win a vintage 1995 Harley Sportster in excellent condition.


Print and Event Promotions:

  • Recognition in event programs, printed collateral, and digital materials.
  • Sponsor name displayed at the event
