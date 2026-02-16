Circle View PTO

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Circle View PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Circle View PTO's Lights, Camera, Auction

Pick-up location

Basket pick up will be in the MPR immediately following the close of the auction.

Masterpiece item
Masterpiece
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Alberts


List all items included in the basket:

*Four Day-Passes to the Bowers Museum

*$50 Gift Card to Michaels

*DK The Arts Visual Encyclopedia 

*Art Supplies (canvases, paints, watercolors, brushes, palettes, markers, pencils, crayons, sketch books)

*Kid’s Art Apron

*Artist’s Tote Bag


Total Value of Basket: $315

Pilates Starter Kit item
Pilates Starter Kit
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Anderson


List all items included in the basket:

*Certificate for one month of unlimited classes at Neaumix Pilates and Barre North HB

*Gift certificate to Lululemon

*30oz spill proof Stanley tumbler

*2 pairs of studio socks


Total Value of Basket: $425

Braces for all Faces item
Braces for all Faces
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Ashley


List all items included in the basket:

*$500 Off comprehensive Orthodontic treatment (Braces or Invisalign) – NEW PATIENTS ONLY AT SURF CITY ORTHODONTICS

*COLSUS multilevel water flosser pick

*Retainer cleaning tablets (120 count / 4 month supply)

*ACT kids anticavity fluoride rinse (wild watermelon)

*GuruNandu flossers (60 count)


Total Value of Basket: $540

Family Movie Night item
Family Movie Night
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Ashley


List all items included in the basket:

*2 Regal Cinemas movie tickets

*Urban Accents popcorn set

*Assortment of candy

*Microwave popcorn

*Wine bottle

*Pasta sauce and noodles

*Smores kit set

*Soda and snack trays

*Starbucks gift card


Total Value of Basket: $203

Corepower Yoga Starter Pack item
Corepower Yoga Starter Pack
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Autry


List all items included in the basket:

*Corepower Yoga 5 class pass

*Lululemon “The Mat”

*Lululemon $100 Gift Card

*Corepower Stanley water bottle

*Corepower socks and swag


Total Value of Basket: $500

The Fit Kit item
The Fit Kit
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Balsillie


List all items included in the basket:

 *1 Month Membership to The Camp, Huntington Beach ($150 value)

*$50 Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift Card

*Yoga Mat

*Jumprope

*3 Resistance Bands

*Kettle Bell (18 lbs)

 

Total Value of Basket: $305

MyGym item
MyGym
$10

Starting bid

Teacher: Buccat


List all items included in the basket:

*4 My Gym classes (1 month membership)

*My Gym t-shirt

*My Gym cup, bag & activity pad


Total Value of Basket: $130

Slow Cooker Basket item
Slow Cooker Basket
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Chavez


List all items included in the basket:

*Green Pan slow cooker

*Slow cooker carrier

*Silicone oven mitts

*Silicone utensils

*Slow cooker cookbook

*Slow cooker liners

*Ceramic soup bowls

*Turkish cotton kitchen towels (2)

*$60 Vons gift card

*$40 Target gift card


Total Value of Basket: $476

Dancing Into Summer item
Dancing Into Summer
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Costello


List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for 1 Summer Dance Camp

*Kids Studio Fushion t-shirt

*Studio Fushion sticker

*Unicorn plush


Total Value of Basket: $300

Spoiled Pup Deluxe item
Spoiled Pup Deluxe
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Cutshall


List all items included in the basket:

*The Ultimate Vacation Package (Paws Chateau)
• Two-night stay in the Penthouse Suite
• Full-size bed, webcam & Dog TV
• Private walk daily
• Bedtime tuck-in & tummy rub
• Bedtime biscuit on pillow
• Doggy ice cream
*Toys & Essentials
• Treat Dispenser
• Waterproof Pet Mat
• Ceramic Treat Jar with lid
• Fun Feeder Slow Bowl
• Total Dental Care Kit
• 3-Piece Grooming Kit 
• Pet Towel
• Pet Wipes

• Toy Storage Bin
• Chuckit! Ball Launcher
• KONG Classic Toy
• KONG Tire Chew Toy
• KONG Floppy Knots Fox Toy
• KONG Jumbler Tug Toy
• KONG SqueakAir Tennis Balls
• Dog Waste Bag Dispenser
• Extra Heavy Duty Waste Bags


Total Value of Basket: $500

Wellness Basket item
Wellness Basket
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Dowland


List all items included in the basket:

*1 month unlimited Pure Barre membership w/ grippy socks

*1 month unlimited Perspire Sauna Studio

*1 free Pilates class @ LA Fitness

*1 gift card to Maison de nails for a pedicure

*1 gift card to Mothers Organic Grocer

*Makeup bag and cosmetic goodies (brush, exfoliating mitt, Essie nail polish, face mask)

*Pilates ring

*1 hour massage @ Green Day Spa


Total Value of Basket: $564

The Hole Package item
The Hole Package
$10

Starting bid

Teacher: Enoch


List all items included in the basket:

*Parlor donut hat

*Parlor donut mug

*$20 gift card to Parlor Donut


Total Value of Basket: $57

Visit Huntington Beach item
Visit Huntington Beach
$10

Starting bid

Teacher: Favazza


List all items included in the basket:

*Canvas bag

*Historical Downtown walking tour for 2

*Journal and pen

*24oz Surf City stainless steel bottle

*Surf City USA t-shirt - size adult medium


Total Value of Basket: $74

Wine Time item
Wine Time
$10

Starting bid

Teacher: Fisler


List all items included in the basket:

*Dauo Cabernet Sauvignon

*Daou Chardonnay

*Bewitched Pinot Noir

*Wine Decanter

*Charcuterie Board

*Charcuterie Snacks

*$30 Trader Joes Gift Card


Total Value of Basket: $150

Lego Creator item
Lego Creator
$10

Starting bid

Teacher: Fisler


List all items included in the basket:

*3 Lego Creator Sets

*$20 Target Gift Card


Total Value of Basket: $80

Movie Night item
Movie Night
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Giles


List all items included in the basket:

*Indoor/outdoor film projector

*Extra large throw blanket

*Gourmet popcorn and seasonings

Theater candy assortment

*Bags for popcorn


Total Value of Basket: $310

Family Fun Night item
Family Fun Night
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Houck


List all items included in the basket:

*3 bags of famous Garrett’s Popcorn

*2 gift cards to Magic Mike’s Pizza ($50)

*1 gift card to the movies -CINEMARK ($60)

*1 gift card to Baskin Robbins ($40)

*Candy

*Basket


Total Value of Basket: $200

The Ultimate Grocery Spree item
The Ultimate Grocery Spree
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Lembke


List all items included in the basket:

*Popular food items and cooler bag from Trader Joes

*(2) $25 Stater Bros Gift Cards

*(2) $25 Vons Gift Cards

*$80 Trader Joes Gift Card


Total Value of Basket: $220

Let's Get Crafty item
Let's Get Crafty
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Lozano


List all items included in the basket:

*Acrylic paint set w/brushes & palette

*Craft supplies kit in a box

*The Woobles crochet kit for beginners

*Water gel kit for kids

*Shrink-Its!

*Wooden racing cars

*Spiral art kit

*Wool felting kit

*Coloring books, painting books, and how to draw book

*Crayons, marker stamps, watercolor pencils, scissors, tape, glue, modge podge, and multiple canvases


Total Value of Basket: $247

Just For Kicks! item
Just For Kicks!
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Miller


List all items included in the basket:

*2 Free weeks of Karate

*1 Month free Karate

*1 Kids t-shirt

*2 Pairs of gloves (big kid and little kid size)

*Tote


Total Value of Basket: $300

Seas the Day! item
Seas the Day!
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Nicolette


List all items included in the basket:

*2 tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific

*4 tickets to 2.5 hour whale watching tour in LBC with Harbor Breeze Cruises

*$20 gift card to Chili’s LBC

*1 Cornhole

*1 Bubble Toy

*1 Sand toy

*2 Water squirt toys

*2 Extra long beach towels

*1 Beach sand mat

*4 Waterproof phone cases

*4 Sand remover pads

*2 Handheld portable fans

*1 Bottle of Sun Bum sunscreen

*4 Beach cup holders


Total Value of Basket: $451.40

Movies with the Stars item
Movies with the Stars
$10

Starting bid

Teacher: Peters


List all items included in the basket:

*Mini Blue Tooth Projector

*Portable Screen

*Star Blanket

*1 Large Popcorn Bucket

*4 Mini Popcorn Buckets

*Popcorn

*Assorted Candy


Total Value of Basket: $73

NeeDoh & Peachy Babies item
NeeDoh & Peachy Babies
$10

Starting bid

Teacher: Rodney


List all items included in the basket:

*NeeDoh Noodles

*NeeDoh Nice Cubes x2

*NeeDoh Super Groovy Glob

*Peachy Babies Slime x2

*NeeDoh Fuzz Ball x2


Total Value of Basket: $77.37

Play Outside item
Play Outside
$10

Starting bid

Teacher: Stover


List all items included in the basket:

*Sand remover

*Sunscreen solarbuddies

*Surfer dude

*2 Beach towels

*Gazillion bubble machine

*Sidewalk chalk kit

*Stomp rocket

*2 Water toys

*Outdoor book


Total Value of Basket: $154

The Ultimate Summer Family Bundle item
The Ultimate Summer Family Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Tilton


List all items included in the basket:

 *New Skills for the Kids:

·   Taekwondo "Starter" Package: One full month of unlimited classes plus a free uniform—perfect for trying a new sport! ($300 value)

·   Semi-Private Beach Volleyball: A structured 90-minute beach lesson designed for 2–4 kids—perfect for siblings or friends! ($195 value)

*Backyard & Beach Fun:

·   Backyard Splash Pad: Instant summer backyard fun.

·   Beach Essentials: A large beach umbrella, two soft beach towels, and a large beach tote bag for your next outing.

*Family Treats & Entertainment:

·   Dinner & a Movie: Movie tickets ($100), plus gift cards for In-N-Out ($50) and Yogurtland ($25).

 

Total Value of Basket: $850

Police Car Ride to School item
Police Car Ride to School
$25

Starting bid

Teacher: Veal


List all items included in the basket:

*Certificate for a police car ride to school for one student and their friend

*A morning treat

*Police swag


Total Value of Basket: Priceless

Family Game Night item
Family Game Night
$10

Starting bid

Teacher: Wegman


List all items included in the basket:

*Color Stack Challenge

*Kollide

*Tapple

*Tower Stack


Total Value of Basket: $75.96

Coffee Break item
Coffee Break
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Starbucks mugs (2)

*Starbucks cups (2)

*$25 Starbucks Gift Certificate


Total Value of Basket: $101

Surf City Orthodontics Gift Certificate item
Surf City Orthodontics Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*$500 Off comprehensive Orthodontic treatment (Braces or Invisalign) – NEW PATIENTS ONLY AT SURF CITY ORTHODONTICS


Total Value of Basket: $500

Hello Summer item
Hello Summer item
Hello Summer
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*TWO SHIBUMI CHAIRS

*SHIBUMI SHADE WITH WIND ASSIST



Total Value of Basket: $645

PRP Wine Tasting Certificate-#1 item
PRP Wine Tasting Certificate-#1
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*This certificate entitles you to a 90-minute in-home wine tasting for up to 12 people. Sample 8 bottles of wine from around the world with PRP Wine Tasting!


Total Value of Basket: $415

PRP Wine Tasting Certificate-#2 item
PRP Wine Tasting Certificate-#2
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*This certificate entitles you to a 90-minute in-home wine tasting for up to 12 people. Sample 8 bottles of wine from around the world with PRP Wine Tasting!


Total Value of Basket: $415

Beach Parking Permit Certificate item
Beach Parking Permit Certificate
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for 1 Annual City of Huntington Beach Parking Permit


Total Value of Basket: $195

MATHNASIUM Gift Certificate item
MATHNASIUM Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for 1 Free Month of Instruction (including registration & assessment)


Total Value of Basket: 325

Train at Victory Taekwondo item
Train at Victory Taekwondo
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for 4 Free weeks of classes at Victory Taekwondo (attend 2 classes per week)

*Free new Victory uniform


Total Value of Basket: $300

TAKE THE STAGE PRODUCTIONS Gift Certificate item
TAKE THE STAGE PRODUCTIONS Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for 1 Free 8 Week After School Musical Theater Class with Take the Stage Productions in the fall of 2026 at Circle View Elementary School


Total Value of Basket: $165

ONE ON ONE BASKETBALL Gift Certificate item
ONE ON ONE BASKETBALL Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for 1 Free 8 Week After School Basketball Class with One on One Basketball in the fall of 2026 at Circle View Elementary School

*One free t-shirt


Total Value of Basket: $192

SKATEDOGS Gift Certificate item
SKATEDOGS Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for 1 Free 8 Week After School Skateboarding Class with Skatedogs in the fall of 2026 at Circle View Elementary School


Total Value of Basket: $256

ALL THINGS SCIENCE Gift Certificate item
ALL THINGS SCIENCE Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for 1 Free 8 Week After School STEM class for up to 2 students with All Things Science in the fall of 2026 at Circle View Elementary School


Total Value of Basket: $370

Huntington Beach FNL Summer Camp Certificate item
Huntington Beach FNL Summer Camp Certificate
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for 1 Free player registration for HB Friday Night Lights Flag Football Summer Camp


Total Value of Basket: $

REGION 55 SOCCER Gift Certificate item
REGION 55 SOCCER Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for 1 Free Fall 2026 Registration for Region 55 AYSO Soccer (registration must be completed by May 1st, 2026)


Total Value of Basket: $200

Huntington Beach Girls Softball Certificate-#1 item
Huntington Beach Girls Softball Certificate-#1
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for 1 Free fall or spring registration at Huntington Beach Girls Softball


Total Value of Basket: $350

Huntington Beach Girls Softball Certificate-#2 item
Huntington Beach Girls Softball Certificate-#2
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for 1 Free fall or spring registration at Huntington Beach Girls Softball


Total Value of Basket: $350

South Coast Soccer Academy Spring Conference Week Camp item
South Coast Soccer Academy Spring Conference Week Camp
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for 1 Free week of soccer camp (March 30-April 2, 12:35 PM to 2:15 PM Daily) with South Coast Soccer Academy for the Spring Conference Week Camp at Circle View Elementary School

*Includes new soccer ball


Total Value of Basket: $175

Huntington West Little League Certificate item
Huntington West Little League Certificate
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for Free Spring 2027 Registration

*Includes hat and t-shirt


Total Value of Basket: $330

SCATS Gymnastics Certificate item
SCATS Gymnastics Certificate
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for 1 Month (4 consecutive weeks) of free lessons


Total Value of Basket: $163

Big Blue Swim School Certificate item
Big Blue Swim School Certificate
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for 1 Month (4 lessons) for free


Total Value of Basket: $156

Adrian Blanco Jewelry Gift Certificate #1 item
Adrian Blanco Jewelry Gift Certificate #1
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for $500 that can be used in store or online at adrianblancojewelry.com (store is located in Folsom, CA)


Total Value of Basket: $500

Adrian Blanco Jewelry Gift Certificate #2 item
Adrian Blanco Jewelry Gift Certificate #2
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*Gift Certificate for $500 that can be used in store or online at adrianblancojewelry.com (store is located in Folsom, CA)


Total Value of Basket: $500

Advanced Wellness Center Certificate item
Advanced Wellness Center Certificate
$25

Starting bid

List all items included in the basket:

*1 Free physiotherapy session which includes: electrical stimulation, red light therapy, and Normatec compression therapy


Total Value of Basket: $75

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