Circle View PTO's Lights, Camera, Auction

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About this event
Basket pick up will be in the MPR immediately following the close of the auction.
Starting bid
Teacher: Alberts
List all items included in the basket:
*Four Day-Passes to the Bowers Museum
*$50 Gift Card to Michaels
*DK The Arts Visual Encyclopedia
*Art Supplies (canvases, paints, watercolors, brushes, palettes, markers, pencils, crayons, sketch books)
*Kid’s Art Apron
*Artist’s Tote Bag
Total Value of Basket: $315
Starting bid
Teacher: Anderson
List all items included in the basket:
*Certificate for one month of unlimited classes at Neaumix Pilates and Barre North HB
*Gift certificate to Lululemon
*30oz spill proof Stanley tumbler
*2 pairs of studio socks
Total Value of Basket: $425
Starting bid
Teacher: Ashley
List all items included in the basket:
*$500 Off comprehensive Orthodontic treatment (Braces or Invisalign) – NEW PATIENTS ONLY AT SURF CITY ORTHODONTICS
*COLSUS multilevel water flosser pick
*Retainer cleaning tablets (120 count / 4 month supply)
*ACT kids anticavity fluoride rinse (wild watermelon)
*GuruNandu flossers (60 count)
Total Value of Basket: $540
Starting bid
Teacher: Ashley
List all items included in the basket:
*2 Regal Cinemas movie tickets
*Urban Accents popcorn set
*Assortment of candy
*Microwave popcorn
*Wine bottle
*Pasta sauce and noodles
*Smores kit set
*Soda and snack trays
*Starbucks gift card
Total Value of Basket: $203
Starting bid
Teacher: Autry
List all items included in the basket:
*Corepower Yoga 5 class pass
*Lululemon “The Mat”
*Lululemon $100 Gift Card
*Corepower Stanley water bottle
*Corepower socks and swag
Total Value of Basket: $500
Starting bid
Teacher: Balsillie
List all items included in the basket:
*1 Month Membership to The Camp, Huntington Beach ($150 value)
*$50 Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift Card
*Yoga Mat
*Jumprope
*3 Resistance Bands
*Kettle Bell (18 lbs)
Total Value of Basket: $305
Starting bid
Teacher: Buccat
List all items included in the basket:
*4 My Gym classes (1 month membership)
*My Gym t-shirt
*My Gym cup, bag & activity pad
Total Value of Basket: $130
Starting bid
Teacher: Chavez
List all items included in the basket:
*Green Pan slow cooker
*Slow cooker carrier
*Silicone oven mitts
*Silicone utensils
*Slow cooker cookbook
*Slow cooker liners
*Ceramic soup bowls
*Turkish cotton kitchen towels (2)
*$60 Vons gift card
*$40 Target gift card
Total Value of Basket: $476
Starting bid
Teacher: Costello
List all items included in the basket:
*Gift Certificate for 1 Summer Dance Camp
*Kids Studio Fushion t-shirt
*Studio Fushion sticker
*Unicorn plush
Total Value of Basket: $300
Starting bid
Teacher: Cutshall
List all items included in the basket:
*The Ultimate Vacation Package (Paws Chateau)
• Two-night stay in the Penthouse Suite
• Full-size bed, webcam & Dog TV
• Private walk daily
• Bedtime tuck-in & tummy rub
• Bedtime biscuit on pillow
• Doggy ice cream
*Toys & Essentials
• Treat Dispenser
• Waterproof Pet Mat
• Ceramic Treat Jar with lid
• Fun Feeder Slow Bowl
• Total Dental Care Kit
• 3-Piece Grooming Kit
• Pet Towel
• Pet Wipes
• Toy Storage Bin
• Chuckit! Ball Launcher
• KONG Classic Toy
• KONG Tire Chew Toy
• KONG Floppy Knots Fox Toy
• KONG Jumbler Tug Toy
• KONG SqueakAir Tennis Balls
• Dog Waste Bag Dispenser
• Extra Heavy Duty Waste Bags
Total Value of Basket: $500
Starting bid
Teacher: Dowland
List all items included in the basket:
*1 month unlimited Pure Barre membership w/ grippy socks
*1 month unlimited Perspire Sauna Studio
*1 free Pilates class @ LA Fitness
*1 gift card to Maison de nails for a pedicure
*1 gift card to Mothers Organic Grocer
*Makeup bag and cosmetic goodies (brush, exfoliating mitt, Essie nail polish, face mask)
*Pilates ring
*1 hour massage @ Green Day Spa
Total Value of Basket: $564
Starting bid
Teacher: Enoch
List all items included in the basket:
*Parlor donut hat
*Parlor donut mug
*$20 gift card to Parlor Donut
Total Value of Basket: $57
Starting bid
Teacher: Favazza
List all items included in the basket:
*Canvas bag
*Historical Downtown walking tour for 2
*Journal and pen
*24oz Surf City stainless steel bottle
*Surf City USA t-shirt - size adult medium
Total Value of Basket: $74
Starting bid
Teacher: Fisler
List all items included in the basket:
*Dauo Cabernet Sauvignon
*Daou Chardonnay
*Bewitched Pinot Noir
*Wine Decanter
*Charcuterie Board
*Charcuterie Snacks
*$30 Trader Joes Gift Card
Total Value of Basket: $150
Starting bid
Teacher: Fisler
List all items included in the basket:
*3 Lego Creator Sets
*$20 Target Gift Card
Total Value of Basket: $80
Starting bid
Teacher: Giles
List all items included in the basket:
*Indoor/outdoor film projector
*Extra large throw blanket
*Gourmet popcorn and seasonings
Theater candy assortment
*Bags for popcorn
Total Value of Basket: $310
Starting bid
Teacher: Houck
List all items included in the basket:
*3 bags of famous Garrett’s Popcorn
*2 gift cards to Magic Mike’s Pizza ($50)
*1 gift card to the movies -CINEMARK ($60)
*1 gift card to Baskin Robbins ($40)
*Candy
*Basket
Total Value of Basket: $200
Starting bid
Teacher: Lembke
List all items included in the basket:
*Popular food items and cooler bag from Trader Joes
*(2) $25 Stater Bros Gift Cards
*(2) $25 Vons Gift Cards
*$80 Trader Joes Gift Card
Total Value of Basket: $220
Starting bid
Teacher: Lozano
List all items included in the basket:
*Acrylic paint set w/brushes & palette
*Craft supplies kit in a box
*The Woobles crochet kit for beginners
*Water gel kit for kids
*Shrink-Its!
*Wooden racing cars
*Spiral art kit
*Wool felting kit
*Coloring books, painting books, and how to draw book
*Crayons, marker stamps, watercolor pencils, scissors, tape, glue, modge podge, and multiple canvases
Total Value of Basket: $247
Starting bid
Teacher: Miller
List all items included in the basket:
*2 Free weeks of Karate
*1 Month free Karate
*1 Kids t-shirt
*2 Pairs of gloves (big kid and little kid size)
*Tote
Total Value of Basket: $300
Starting bid
Teacher: Nicolette
List all items included in the basket:
*2 tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific
*4 tickets to 2.5 hour whale watching tour in LBC with Harbor Breeze Cruises
*$20 gift card to Chili’s LBC
*1 Cornhole
*1 Bubble Toy
*1 Sand toy
*2 Water squirt toys
*2 Extra long beach towels
*1 Beach sand mat
*4 Waterproof phone cases
*4 Sand remover pads
*2 Handheld portable fans
*1 Bottle of Sun Bum sunscreen
*4 Beach cup holders
Total Value of Basket: $451.40
Starting bid
Teacher: Peters
List all items included in the basket:
*Mini Blue Tooth Projector
*Portable Screen
*Star Blanket
*1 Large Popcorn Bucket
*4 Mini Popcorn Buckets
*Popcorn
*Assorted Candy
Total Value of Basket: $73
Starting bid
Teacher: Rodney
List all items included in the basket:
*NeeDoh Noodles
*NeeDoh Nice Cubes x2
*NeeDoh Super Groovy Glob
*Peachy Babies Slime x2
*NeeDoh Fuzz Ball x2
Total Value of Basket: $77.37
Starting bid
Teacher: Stover
List all items included in the basket:
*Sand remover
*Sunscreen solarbuddies
*Surfer dude
*2 Beach towels
*Gazillion bubble machine
*Sidewalk chalk kit
*Stomp rocket
*2 Water toys
*Outdoor book
Total Value of Basket: $154
Starting bid
Teacher: Tilton
List all items included in the basket:
*New Skills for the Kids:
· Taekwondo "Starter" Package: One full month of unlimited classes plus a free uniform—perfect for trying a new sport! ($300 value)
· Semi-Private Beach Volleyball: A structured 90-minute beach lesson designed for 2–4 kids—perfect for siblings or friends! ($195 value)
*Backyard & Beach Fun:
· Backyard Splash Pad: Instant summer backyard fun.
· Beach Essentials: A large beach umbrella, two soft beach towels, and a large beach tote bag for your next outing.
*Family Treats & Entertainment:
· Dinner & a Movie: Movie tickets ($100), plus gift cards for In-N-Out ($50) and Yogurtland ($25).
Total Value of Basket: $850
Starting bid
Teacher: Veal
List all items included in the basket:
*Certificate for a police car ride to school for one student and their friend
*A morning treat
*Police swag
Total Value of Basket: Priceless
Starting bid
Teacher: Wegman
List all items included in the basket:
*Color Stack Challenge
*Kollide
*Tapple
*Tower Stack
Total Value of Basket: $75.96
Starting bid
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*Starbucks mugs (2)
*Starbucks cups (2)
*$25 Starbucks Gift Certificate
Total Value of Basket: $101
Starting bid
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*$500 Off comprehensive Orthodontic treatment (Braces or Invisalign) – NEW PATIENTS ONLY AT SURF CITY ORTHODONTICS
Total Value of Basket: $500
Starting bid
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*TWO SHIBUMI CHAIRS
*SHIBUMI SHADE WITH WIND ASSIST
Total Value of Basket: $645
Starting bid
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*This certificate entitles you to a 90-minute in-home wine tasting for up to 12 people. Sample 8 bottles of wine from around the world with PRP Wine Tasting!
Total Value of Basket: $415
Starting bid
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*This certificate entitles you to a 90-minute in-home wine tasting for up to 12 people. Sample 8 bottles of wine from around the world with PRP Wine Tasting!
Total Value of Basket: $415
Starting bid
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*Gift Certificate for 1 Annual City of Huntington Beach Parking Permit
Total Value of Basket: $195
Starting bid
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*Gift Certificate for 1 Free Month of Instruction (including registration & assessment)
Total Value of Basket: 325
Starting bid
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*Gift Certificate for 4 Free weeks of classes at Victory Taekwondo (attend 2 classes per week)
*Free new Victory uniform
Total Value of Basket: $300
Starting bid
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*Gift Certificate for 1 Free 8 Week After School Musical Theater Class with Take the Stage Productions in the fall of 2026 at Circle View Elementary School
Total Value of Basket: $165
Starting bid
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*Gift Certificate for 1 Free 8 Week After School Basketball Class with One on One Basketball in the fall of 2026 at Circle View Elementary School
*One free t-shirt
Total Value of Basket: $192
Starting bid
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*Gift Certificate for 1 Free 8 Week After School Skateboarding Class with Skatedogs in the fall of 2026 at Circle View Elementary School
Total Value of Basket: $256
Starting bid
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*Gift Certificate for 1 Free 8 Week After School STEM class for up to 2 students with All Things Science in the fall of 2026 at Circle View Elementary School
Total Value of Basket: $370
Starting bid
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*Gift Certificate for 1 Free player registration for HB Friday Night Lights Flag Football Summer Camp
Total Value of Basket: $
Starting bid
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*Gift Certificate for 1 Free Fall 2026 Registration for Region 55 AYSO Soccer (registration must be completed by May 1st, 2026)
Total Value of Basket: $200
Starting bid
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*Gift Certificate for 1 Free fall or spring registration at Huntington Beach Girls Softball
Total Value of Basket: $350
Starting bid
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*Gift Certificate for 1 Free fall or spring registration at Huntington Beach Girls Softball
Total Value of Basket: $350
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*Gift Certificate for 1 Free week of soccer camp (March 30-April 2, 12:35 PM to 2:15 PM Daily) with South Coast Soccer Academy for the Spring Conference Week Camp at Circle View Elementary School
*Includes new soccer ball
Total Value of Basket: $175
Starting bid
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*Gift Certificate for Free Spring 2027 Registration
*Includes hat and t-shirt
Total Value of Basket: $330
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*Gift Certificate for 1 Month (4 consecutive weeks) of free lessons
Total Value of Basket: $163
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*Gift Certificate for 1 Month (4 lessons) for free
Total Value of Basket: $156
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*Gift Certificate for $500 that can be used in store or online at adrianblancojewelry.com (store is located in Folsom, CA)
Total Value of Basket: $500
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*Gift Certificate for $500 that can be used in store or online at adrianblancojewelry.com (store is located in Folsom, CA)
Total Value of Basket: $500
Starting bid
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*1 Free physiotherapy session which includes: electrical stimulation, red light therapy, and Normatec compression therapy
Total Value of Basket: $75
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