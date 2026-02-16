Circle View PTO's Lights, Camera, Auction

Teacher: Tilton





List all items included in the basket:

*New Skills for the Kids:

· Taekwondo "Starter" Package: One full month of unlimited classes plus a free uniform—perfect for trying a new sport! ($300 value)

· Semi-Private Beach Volleyball: A structured 90-minute beach lesson designed for 2–4 kids—perfect for siblings or friends! ($195 value)

*Backyard & Beach Fun:

· Backyard Splash Pad: Instant summer backyard fun.

· Beach Essentials: A large beach umbrella, two soft beach towels, and a large beach tote bag for your next outing.

*Family Treats & Entertainment:

· Dinner & a Movie: Movie tickets ($100), plus gift cards for In-N-Out ($50) and Yogurtland ($25).

Total Value of Basket: $850