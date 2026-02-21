Circles of Excellence Criminal Justice Awards Reception 2026 Honorees and Guest

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Honoree Guest Limits
One honoree and one guest per invitation, unless attending as a group (maximum five) or organization (maximum three).
Honoree Guest Limits
One honoree and one guest per invitation, unless attending as a group (maximum of five) or as an organization (maximum of three).
5 left!
Honoree Guest Limits
One honoree and one guest per invitation, unless attending as a group (maximum of seven) or as an organization (maximum of three).
$
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