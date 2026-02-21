Prevention Zone Inc

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Prevention Zone Inc

About this event

Circles of Excellence Criminal Justice Awards Reception 2026 Honorees and Guest

3400 Main St

Houston, TX 77002, USA

Circles of Excellence Honoree and Guest
Free

Honoree Guest Limits

One honoree and one guest per invitation, unless attending as a group (maximum five) or organization (maximum three).

Organization Honoree
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Honoree Guest Limits

One honoree and one guest per invitation, unless attending as a group (maximum of five) or as an organization (maximum of three).

Group Honorees
Free

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Honoree Guest Limits

One honoree and one guest per invitation, unless attending as a group (maximum of seven) or as an organization (maximum of three).

Add a donation for Prevention Zone Inc

$

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