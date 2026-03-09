Circles of Excellence Criminal Justice Awards Reception 2026 Guest Ticket

Hosted by
About this event
This includes entry to the 2026 Circles of Excellence Criminal Justice Awards Reception, where we will honor exceptional leaders making a difference in the justice system. Enjoy an evening of recognition, networking, and inspiration at this red-carpet event. You have a ticket for entry. This is a buy-one ticket and a free guest ticket.
The sale will end on March 15th at 3:30 pm.
Guest ticket
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!