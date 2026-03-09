Prevention Zone Inc

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Prevention Zone Inc

About this event

Circles of Excellence Criminal Justice Awards Reception 2026 Guest Ticket

3400 Main St

Houston, TX 77002, USA

General admission
$55

This includes entry to the 2026 Circles of Excellence Criminal Justice Awards Reception, where we will honor exceptional leaders making a difference in the justice system. Enjoy an evening of recognition, networking, and inspiration at this red-carpet event. You have a ticket for entry. This is a buy-one ticket and a free guest ticket.


The sale will end on March 15th at 3:30 pm.

Guest Admission
Free

Guest ticket

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