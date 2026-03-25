Circular Triangle Circularity Summit 2026

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About this event
Enjoy a seat at the main summit event including all speaker talks and light refreshments. Suggested price is $15, but please take your personal situation and how you can contribute to our mission into consideration when choosing your price!
Please join us after our event for a post-summit evening of networking! We will be meeting at (Location TBD) at 5:30pm! Meals and drinks are not included. Please RSVP for yourself and your guests so we will be able to make adequate reservations!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!