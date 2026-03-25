Upstream Works

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Upstream Works

About this event

Circular Triangle Circularity Summit 2026 Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsor
$500

Get all of the Gold offerings plus:

Exclusive Title Sponsorship

*Available to just one partner, subject to brand's mission fit

Gold Sponsor
$200

All of the Silver offerings plus:

Full Website Feature

Signage at Event

Newsletter Shoutout

Silver Sponsor
$100

All of the Bronze offerings plus:

Dedicated Social Media Post Feature

Website Logo Listing

Bronze Sponsor
$50

Support Circular Triangle's Mission

Spoken Mention at Event

Included in Shared Social Media Post

In Kind/Other Sponsorship
Free

If you want to sponsor but are unable to sponsor monetarily, we are open to other options such as equipment rental, catering, photography/videography, speaker gifts, future summit venues, etc! Please send an email to [email protected] to discuss what you may have in mind!

Add a donation for Upstream Works

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