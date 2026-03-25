Circular Triangle Circularity Summit 2026 Sponsorship

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About this event
Get all of the Gold offerings plus:
Exclusive Title Sponsorship
*Available to just one partner, subject to brand's mission fit
All of the Silver offerings plus:
Full Website Feature
Signage at Event
Newsletter Shoutout
All of the Bronze offerings plus:
Dedicated Social Media Post Feature
Website Logo Listing
Support Circular Triangle's Mission
Spoken Mention at Event
Included in Shared Social Media Post
If you want to sponsor but are unable to sponsor monetarily, we are open to other options such as equipment rental, catering, photography/videography, speaker gifts, future summit venues, etc! Please send an email to [email protected] to discuss what you may have in mind!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!