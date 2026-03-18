CIRI Science Symposium - 2026

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Before processing payment on the next page, please review the fields carefully. Please note that donations to Zeffy, the platform you're currently using, are optional and NOT required for registration.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Before processing payment on the next page, please review the fields carefully. Please note that donations to Zeffy, the platform you're currently using, are optional and NOT required for registration.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!