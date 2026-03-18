Cleaning Industry Research Institute

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Cleaning Industry Research Institute

About this event

CIRI Science Symposium - 2026

4381 W Flamingo Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89103, USA

Symposium Registration - Early Bird
$200
Available until May 1

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Before processing payment on the next page, please review the fields carefully. Please note that donations to Zeffy, the platform you're currently using, are optional and NOT required for registration.

Symposium Registration
$250

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Before processing payment on the next page, please review the fields carefully. Please note that donations to Zeffy, the platform you're currently using, are optional and NOT required for registration.

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