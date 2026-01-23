The Social Soiree

The Social Soiree

CIRQUE DU SOIREE

14976 Sandy Hook Rd NE

Poulsbo, WA 98370, USA

DIAMOND SPONSOR
$5,000

-Eight tickets to Cirque Du Soiree 

-Exclusive access to a SPONSOR ONLY cocktail hour prior to event 

-FIVE minute speech to promote business at event during exclusive cocktail hour

-SKIP THE LINE pass at the Bar

-A Location on our website with logo and link to websitre or socials 

-Two customized social media posts via Instagram and Facebook

-Verbal recognition at the gala. 

-Team photo by photographer Heather Lewis Portraits at the gala. 


PLATINUM SPONSOR
$2,500

- Eight tickets to Cirque Du Soiree

- Exclusive access to a SPONSOR ONLY cocktail hour prior to event.

- Custom Signage displayed at event

- A location on our website with logo and link to website or socials

- Two customized social media posts via Instagram and Facebook 

- Verbal recognition at the Gala

- Team photo by professional photographer Heather Lewis Portraits at the gala.

GOLD SPONSOR
$1,000

- Four tickets to Cirque Du Soiree

- Exclusive access to a SPONSOR ONLY cocktail hour prior to the event

- Custom signage displayed at the event

- A location on the website with logo and links to website or socials

- Two customized social media posts via Instagram and Facebook


BRONZE SPONAOR
$750

- Two tickets to Cirque Du Soiree

- Exclusive access to SPONSOR ONLY cocktail hour prior to the event

- A location on our website with logo and link to website or socials

- One customized social media post via Instagram and Facebook

