CIT Conference: Amethyst 47th

2600 Louisiana Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110, USA

47th Amethyst
$475
Available until Dec 31

This is a special limited-time offer: a $475 deal for the Amethyst. Do not miss out because this offer is available for members only and closes on December 31, 2025. It is a great chance to save while enjoying full access to all workshops, exhibits, evening events, the opening ceremony, and the closing ceremony. Treat yourself to the full experience at a great price!

CEUs
$25

If you would like to earn CEUs, you will need to purchase them. It is a simple process, and we are here to help if you have any questions.

Add a donation for Conference of Interpreter Trainers

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!