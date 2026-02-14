This offer is available to graduate student: $550 for the Amethyst. Do not miss out because this offer is available for members only and closes on August 31, 2026. It is a great chance to save while enjoying full access to all workshops, exhibits, evening events, the opening ceremony, and the closing ceremony. Treat yourself to the full experience at a great price!





Refund Policy

• 100% refundable: February 16 – April 16

• 85% refundable: April 17 – August 31

• 60% refundable: September 1 – October 30

No refunds: October 31 – November 7