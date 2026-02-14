Conference of Interpreter Trainers

CIT Non Member

2600 Louisiana Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110, USA

CIT Non-Member
$670
Available until May 31

This offer is available to non-members: $670 for the Amethyst. Do not miss out because this offer is available for members only and closes on May 31, 2026. It is a great chance to save while enjoying full access to all workshops, exhibits, evening events, the opening ceremony, and the closing ceremony. Treat yourself to the full experience at a great price!


Refund Policy

• 100% refundable: February 16 – April 16

• 85% refundable: April 17 – June 1

• 60% refundable: June 2 – October 20

No refunds: October 21 – November 7

1st Payment Plan CIT Non-Member
$167.50
Available until Mar 15

You now have the option to use a payment plan instead of paying in full. You can make four easy payments at your convenience. Please be sure to complete both payments before the deadline so we can confirm your conference registration. We're excited to have you join us!


2nd Payment Plan CIT Non-Member
$167.50
Available until Mar 15

You now have the option to use a payment plan instead of paying in full. You can make four easy payments at your convenience. Please be sure to complete both payments before the deadline so we can confirm your conference registration. We’re excited to have you join us!


3rd Payment Plan CIT Non-Member
$167.50
Available until Mar 15

You now have the option to use a payment plan instead of paying in full. You can make four easy payments at your convenience. Please be sure to complete both payments before the deadline so we can confirm your conference registration. We’re excited to have you join us!


Final Payment Plan CIT Non-Member
$167.50
Available until Mar 15

You now have the option to use a payment plan instead of paying in full. You can make four easy payments at your convenience. Please be sure to complete both payments before the deadline so we can confirm your conference registration. We’re excited to have you join us!


CEUs
$25
Available until May 31

If you would like to earn CEUs, you will need to purchase them. It is a simple process, and we are here to help if you have any questions.

