Citadel Christian Academy Annual Banquet - Building On What God Has Created

Enjoy the banquet without the stress of finding seats or splitting up your group. With a Reserved Table for 8, all eight place settings are held in your name, ensuring your family, friends, or guests are seated together for the evening.

Your table will be clearly marked as reserved, allowing you to arrive and settle in with confidence, knowing your seats are ready and waiting. This option offers comfort, convenience, and peace of mind—so you can focus on enjoying the meal, the program, and the celebration.

Reserved Table Includes:

8 guaranteed seats reserved under your name

Guests seated together at one table

No need to coordinate arrival times

A relaxed, welcoming banquet experience

Perfect for families, groups of friends, or supporters who want to enjoy the evening side by side while celebrating and supporting Christian education at Citadel Christian Academy.