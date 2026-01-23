Citadel Christian Academy Annual Banquet - Building On What God Has Created

Hosted by
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the banquet without the stress of finding seats or splitting up your group. With a Reserved Table for 8, all eight place settings are held in your name, ensuring your family, friends, or guests are seated together for the evening.
Your table will be clearly marked as reserved, allowing you to arrive and settle in with confidence, knowing your seats are ready and waiting. This option offers comfort, convenience, and peace of mind—so you can focus on enjoying the meal, the program, and the celebration.
Reserved Table Includes:
Perfect for families, groups of friends, or supporters who want to enjoy the evening side by side while celebrating and supporting Christian education at Citadel Christian Academy.
Enjoy an elevated banquet experience with a Premier Sponsored Table designed for those who want to make a meaningful impact while enjoying special recognition and VIP treatment.
This exclusive table for eight will be themed and branded with your business or family logo, providing visible advertisement and recognition throughout the evening. Located at the front of the auditorium, your guests will have premier seating and a clear view of the stage and program.
Your table will receive personal table-side service, with a dedicated server attending to your group, and you will be served your meal first for a seamless and relaxed dining experience.
Premier Table Benefits Include:
This premier experience is a meaningful way to support Citadel Christian Academy while enjoying an unforgettable evening with friends, family, or colleagues.
