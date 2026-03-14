Citizen Sheriff's Academy Dinner Sponsorship

For $300, your business can help us provide meals and drinks for participants while they learn firsthand about the operations of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and how law enforcement serves our community.



⭐ What Sponsors Receive:

✔ Logo placement in event materials

✔ Verbal recognition during the class

✔ Social media shout-outs

✔ Opportunity to attend and network with participants

✔ Ability to bring swag or promotional items to share