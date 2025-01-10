Citizens Fire Academy Alumni of Sugar Land Memberships 2025
Individual Membership
$25
Valid for one year
Individual Membership Dues: $25
Honarary Individual Membership
$25
Valid for one year
Honorary Individual Membership Dues: $25
Under the CFAAA By-Laws, all honorary members shall be excluded from making motions, voting, chairing committees, holding office and shall not count in establishing a quorum.
Family Membership Dues (Plus One only)
$35
Valid for one year
Family Membership Dues: $35
The family membership dues are as follows: $25 + $10 for an additional household member (spouse, child, etc) who has already graduated from the Sugar Land Citizens Fire Academy.
