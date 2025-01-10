Citizens Fire Academy Alumni of Sugar Land Memberships 2025

Family Membership Dues: $35 The family membership dues are as follows: $25 + $10 for an additional household member (spouse, child, etc) who has already graduated from the Sugar Land Citizens Fire Academy.

Family Membership Dues: $35 The family membership dues are as follows: $25 + $10 for an additional household member (spouse, child, etc) who has already graduated from the Sugar Land Citizens Fire Academy.

More details...