Citrus Sips 2026 Silent Auction

Get ready for a thrilling off-road adventure the whole family will love! This exciting experience includes a Showcase of Citrus Monster Truck Adventure for 2 adults and 3 kids.

Climb aboard one of the massive monster trucks and journey deep into the Florida Outback. Guided by friendly park rangers, you’ll travel through native woodlands, working citrus groves, and wide-open pastures, discovering the natural beauty of Florida in a completely unique way.

Keep your eyes open along the ride — you may spot zebras, bison, water buffalo, and other exotic animals roaming the property. Guests who purchase animal feed buckets can even hand-feed some of these incredible animals right from the truck, making this an unforgettable interactive experience.

Combining adventure, wildlife, and fresh-air fun, this is a one-of-a-kind Florida attraction perfect for families looking to make lasting memories.

Reservations required in advance.

Bid high and get ready for a wild ride! 🍊🐃🚛