Citrus Sips 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a full year of unforgettable memories with a Premier Annual Pass to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens—admitting up to 4 adults and 6 children! This incredible package goes beyond everyday zoo visits and delivers hands-on, up-close fun for the whole family.
Your experience includes:
Perfect for animal lovers, families, or grandparents looking to create lasting memories, this all-inclusive package offers year-round fun, exclusive experiences, and plenty of smiles. Bid now and go wild! 🌿✨
Starting bid
Get ready for a full day (or three!) of action-packed family fun with this unbeatable entertainment bundle—perfect for a family of four and beyond!
Kick things off with the District Eat and Play Fun Pack, which includes a 14” pizza, four soft drinks, and one full hour of bowling for up to four people. It’s the perfect mix of food, laughs, and friendly competition.
Next, turn up the excitement with a GellyBall Experience for six! This high-energy, family-friendly activity delivers all the thrill of a paintball game—without the mess or pain—played with water beads making it ideal for kids, teens, and adults alike.
Starting bid
Gather two of your favorite people and set sail for a memorable afternoon on a Cruise Cocoa sightseeing tour of your choice. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the views as you explore the waterways, spot local wildlife, and take in the charm of Florida’s Space Coast—all from the comfort of the water. A perfect blend of fun, fresh air, and unforgettable scenery! 🚤🌴Thank you Cruise Cocoa!
Starting bid
Indulge in the perfect pairing of luxury and relaxation with this elevated experience designed to delight the senses.
Gather three of your favorite wine lovers for a guided tasting for four at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant in Waterford Lakes. Enjoy a curated sampling of expertly crafted wines — from bold reds to crisp whites — thoughtfully poured to spark conversation and elevate your palate. It’s the perfect outing for friends, a sophisticated celebration, or a memorable date-night upgrade. Raise a glass and toast to unforgettable flavors and even better company! 🥂✨
Then, continue the indulgence with your choice of a 50-minute Relaxation Massage or a 50-minute Signature Facial at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. Melt away stress with a soothing, professionally guided massage, or refresh and renew your skin with a facial designed to cleanse, hydrate, and leave you glowing.
Whether you’re gifting someone special or treating yourself, this package is self-care and sophistication at its finest.
Bid high — relaxation and refined taste await! 💖🍷
Starting bid
Get ready to jump, climb, and soar with this 10-Pack of passes to Urban Air Adventure Park—the ultimate indoor playground for kids, teens, and fun-loving adults!
From wall-to-wall trampolines and obstacle courses to climbing walls and high-energy attractions, Urban Air delivers nonstop excitement in a safe, climate-controlled environment. Perfect for family outings, birthday celebrations, playdates, or just burning off some energy, this pass pack guarantees hours of unforgettable fun.
Whether you use them all at once or spread them out, this is an experience that promises big smiles, big laughs, and big air. Bid high and let the adventure take flight! 🚀👟
Starting bid
Turn your most cherished moments into something you can cozy up with!
This custom lap or twin-size T-shirt quilt from Pear Tree Fiber Arts transforms 8–20 of your favorite T-shirts (size dependent) into a beautifully handcrafted keepsake.
Perfect for preserving memories from scouting years, sports teams, concerts, travel, or special milestones, each quilt is thoughtfully designed and professionally finished to be both meaningful and functional. Whether draped over a couch or layered on a bed, this one-of-a-kind quilt tells your story—stitch by stitch.
A heartfelt gift or a timeless piece for your own home, this is comfort, craftsmanship, and nostalgia all sewn into one.
Bid generously and wrap yourself in memories that last a lifetime. 🧶💛
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or someone you love—to a well-deserved moment of calm with a 50-minute relaxation massage or a 50-minute Signature Facial at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa.
Melt away stress with a soothing, professionally guided massage designed to ease tension and restore balance, or refresh your skin with a Signature Facial that cleanses, hydrates, and leaves you glowing. Whether you’re seeking deep relaxation or radiant renewal, this indulgent spa experience is the perfect escape from everyday demands.
Ideal as a gift or a personal treat, this is self-care at its finest. Bid high—you deserve it. 🌿💖
Starting bid
Calling all Trainers, collectors, and adventure-seekers! This epic Pokémon mega-bundle pairs premium collectibles with an unforgettable family experience—perfect for superfans of all ages.
At the heart of this bundle is the Mega Charizard X ex Ultra-Premium Collection, featuring stunning foil promo cards (including Mega Charizard X and Oricorio), 18 booster packs from the Pokémon Trading Card Game, plus a collectible playmat, deck box, metal coin, sleeves, dice, and a digital code card—everything needed to play, collect, and display in style.
Rounding out the collection are a 30th Anniversary Edition Pokémon guide (with Eevee cover), an Ultimate Pokémon Fan Pack packed with posters, stickers, postcards, art cards, and a special collector’s publication, along with official Pokémon magazines, greatest-games features, and a Pokémon Collector’s Handbook with bonus heroes.
Collect, read, play—
This is a can’t-miss bundle for Pokémon fans who want it all. ⚡
Starting bid
Get the best of both worlds with this exciting combination of high-energy fun and well-deserved relaxation!
Start by swinging into action with two (2) one-hour play certificates to Drive Shack — where interactive golf meets great food, drinks, and a lively social atmosphere. Perfect for a date night, friends’ outing, or family fun, Drive Shack delivers entertainment both on and off the tee.
This package also includes fantastic Drive Shack swag to keep the good vibes going:
• A stylish Drive Shack mug
• A portable speaker
• A comfortable Drive Shack t-shirt
• A reusable water bottle
After the fun, unwind with your choice of a 50-minute Relaxation Massage or a 50-minute Signature Facial at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa. Melt away stress with a soothing massage designed to ease tension and restore balance, or enjoy a rejuvenating facial that cleanses, hydrates, and leaves you glowing.
From playful competition to peaceful pampering, this package truly lets you play hard and relax harder.
Special thanks to Windsong Troop 771 for this generous donation! 💚
Starting bid
Step into the spotlight and become the star of your very own TV-style game show!
This unforgettable experience includes six tickets to an immersive, high-energy competition filled with dazzling lights, electrifying sound effects, and nonstop fun.
Challenge your brain with lightning-fast trivia, show off your silly side with hilarious physical antics, and tackle mind-bending puzzles as you and your friends battle it out for bragging rights. A charismatic, professional host guides every round, keeping the energy high and the laughs coming.
Perfect for birthdays, team outings, date nights, or just an epic night out with friends. Enjoy friendly competition, playful trash talk, and unforgettable memories as you race toward victory under the bright lights!
Get ready to buzz in, laugh loud, and claim your championship moment! 🏆✨
Starting bid
Crafted with care and creativity, this one-of-a-kind raised flower bed was handmade by Elizabeth of Brownie Troop 4027.
Thoughtfully upcycled from an authentic pallet used to deliver Girl Scout Cookies, this piece beautifully transforms something ordinary into something extraordinary.
Perfect for flowers, herbs, or small vegetables, this charming planter comes complete with starter soil and seeds — everything you need to begin growing right away!
More than just a garden bed, this is a symbol of leadership, sustainability, and Girl Scout ingenuity. Truly priceless and made with heart, it’s a meaningful addition to any porch, patio, or backyard. 🌱💚
Starting bid
This fun-filled basket is sure to make any kid absolutely thrilled! Packed with favorite characters and a little spending power, it’s the perfect surprise for birthdays, holidays, or just because.
Inside you’ll find:
• A $75 Disney Gift Card for shopping fun
• Adorable Bluey themed items including a Bluey kids t-shirt (6/7), bubble wands
• Lovable Stitch treasures- Pillow & throw, Slippers, Shirt (adult L)
• A charming Jessie Marionette Doll
From imaginative play to choosing something special with their very own gift card, this basket delivers excitement and smiles all around.
Perfect for the little star in your life — bid high and make their day magical!
Thank you to the Stars Angels Community for this generous donation! 💫💛
Starting bid
Bring the joy of homemade pizza to your kitchen with this fantastic Pampered Chef pizza-making basket! Perfect for home cooks, pizza lovers, and anyone who enjoys gathering friends and family around great food, this set includes a Pampered Chef Pizza Stone designed to help create perfectly crisp, delicious crusts every time.
Along with the pizza stone, you’ll receive a collection of handy kitchen tools to make prep and serving a breeze:
• Nylon Slotted Spoon
• Nylon Small Slotted Turner
• Nylon Scoop & Serve
• Nylon Knife
• Coated Knife
• Pivoting Peeler
Whether you're crafting classic cheese pizza, experimenting with gourmet toppings, or hosting a fun family pizza night, this basket has the tools to help you cook with confidence.
Bid high and turn your kitchen into your favorite pizza spot! 🍕✨
Starting bid
For the baker who loves creating sweet treats and beautifully decorated desserts, this basket is packed with must-have kitchen tools from Pampered Chef! Whether you're baking cookies, crafting chocolate-dipped goodies, or decorating homemade desserts, this collection has everything you need to bake with confidence.
This baking lover’s bundle includes:
• Baking Sheet
• Cookie Sheet
• Cooking Rack
• Donut Hole Pan
• Coating Trays and Tools for Chocolate Treats
• Instant-Read Food Thermometer
• Ice Cream Scooper
• Spreaders & Scrapers
• Small Tongs
• Knife
From mixing and baking to decorating and serving, these high-quality kitchen essentials make every step of the baking process easier and more fun. Perfect for weekend baking projects, holiday treats, or anyone who loves sharing homemade goodies with family and friends.
Bid high and bring home the tools to bake something delicious! 🧁✨
Starting bid
ake your home cooking and baking to the next level with this fantastic kitchen collection from Pampered Chef! Packed with versatile tools and high-quality essentials, this basket is perfect for anyone who loves spending time in the kitchen.
At the heart of the set is the Pampered Chef Stone Loaf Pan, ideal for baking delicious homemade breads, pound cakes, and savory loaf recipes with even heat and great results.
This well-rounded kitchen bundle also includes:
• Baking Rack
• Small Flexible Cutting Mat Set
• Smooth Edge Can Opener
• Slotted Spoon
• Serrated Nylon Knife
• Julienne Peeler
• Microplane Adjustable Grater
From prepping fresh ingredients to baking and serving, these tools make everyday cooking easier, more efficient, and more enjoyable. Whether you're a seasoned home chef or just building your kitchen collection, this basket is a wonderful addition.
Bid high and bring home the tools to cook, bake, and create with confidence! 🍽️✨
Starting bid
Upgrade your kitchen with this fantastic collection of must-have tools from Pampered Chef! Perfect for everyday cooking, meal prep, and baking, this basket is filled with versatile items that make time in the kitchen easier and more enjoyable.
This well-stocked set includes:
• Rectangular Baker (White)
• Fine Mesh Strainer
• Easy-Clean Bottle Brush
• Mix & Chop Spatula
• Silicone Slotted Turner
• Silicone Pasta Fork
• Chef’s Basting Brush
• Vegetable Peeler
• Cup Zester
• Bag Clip & Slicer Set
• Knife
From preparing fresh ingredients to baking and serving your favorite meals, these quality kitchen tools help every home cook work smarter and cook with confidence.
Whether you’re building your kitchen collection or looking for the perfect gift for a food lover, this basket is packed with practical essentials you’ll reach for again and again.
Bid high and bring home a kitchen upgrade! 🍽️
Starting bid
Bring creativity and fun to your kitchen with this delightful baking basket, perfect for anyone who loves baking and decorating sweet treats! Featuring quality tools from Pampered Chef, this collection will inspire beautiful baked creations and unique desserts.
This baking bundle includes:
• Pampered Chef One Easy Accent Decorator – perfect for adding frosting, fillings, and decorative touches
• Pampered Chef Valtrompia Bread Tube (Flower Shape) – bake beautiful flower-shaped breads and cakes
• A variety of Girl Scout Cookie–themed cookie cutters
• Silicone baking trays and molds for fun and easy baking
From decorated cookies to beautifully shaped breads and cakes, this basket makes baking both creative and delicious. Perfect for holiday treats, family baking days, or anyone who loves experimenting in the kitchen.
Bid high and bring home the tools to bake something amazing! 🧁✨
Starting bid
This is a one-of-a kind hands on experience! Learn directly from top professional rod builders as you assemble your VERY own custom 7'0" medium-light power rod (your choice of spinning or casting) — built from handle to tip and ready to fish . Perfect for the fishing enthusiast or beginner.
You’ll leave with expert knowledge, professional tools, and a custom rod you built yourself!
This packages includes:
Perfect for fishing enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers, or anyone ready to learn a new skill — this is an experience you won’t want to let get away! 🐟
Starting bid
Make magical memories with four (4) One-Day Park Hopper tickets to Walt Disney World!
Enjoy the flexibility to visit any of the four incredible parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom — all in the same day with Park Hopper privileges!
Whether you're chasing thrills, meeting beloved characters, exploring around the world, or embarking on wild adventures, this package offers the ultimate Disney experience for family or friends.
Important Details:
• Valid for four (4) guests
• One-Day tickets with Park Hopper access
• Expires December 18, 2026
• Park reservation required
Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic!
With special thanks to Dr. Win and Daisy Troop 684 for their generous donation. ✨
Starting bid
Get ready for a thrilling off-road adventure the whole family will love! This exciting experience includes a Showcase of Citrus Monster Truck Adventure for 2 adults and 3 kids.
Climb aboard one of the massive monster trucks and journey deep into the Florida Outback. Guided by friendly park rangers, you’ll travel through native woodlands, working citrus groves, and wide-open pastures, discovering the natural beauty of Florida in a completely unique way.
Keep your eyes open along the ride — you may spot zebras, bison, water buffalo, and other exotic animals roaming the property. Guests who purchase animal feed buckets can even hand-feed some of these incredible animals right from the truck, making this an unforgettable interactive experience.
Combining adventure, wildlife, and fresh-air fun, this is a one-of-a-kind Florida attraction perfect for families looking to make lasting memories.
Reservations required in advance.
Bid high and get ready for a wild ride! 🍊🐃🚛
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