Cittamani Tara Retreat 2025

This includes the seven day retreat and the fire puja. The retreat starts daily at 6:30 am, and ends at 7:30 pm - 4 sets of 2-hour sessions with breaks between sessions. Last day will end at 10:30 am. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].