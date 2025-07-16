Cittamani Tara Retreat 2025

Hosted by
About this event
This includes the seven day retreat and the fire puja. The retreat starts daily at 6:30 am, and ends at 7:30 pm - 4 sets of 2-hour sessions with breaks between sessions. Last day will end at 10:30 am. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].
The 1-day retreat starts at 6:30 am, and ends at 7:30 pm - 4 sets of 2-hour sessions with breaks between sessions. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].
The 1-day retreat starts at 6:30 am, and ends at 7:30 pm with breaks throughout the sessions. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].
The 1-day retreat starts at 6:30 am, and ends at 7:30 pm - 4 sets of 2-hour sessions with breaks between sessions. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].
The 1-day retreat starts at 6:30 am, and ends at 7:30 pm - 4 sets of 2-hour sessions with breaks between sessions. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].
The 1-day retreat starts at 6:30 am, and ends at 7:30 pm - 4 sets of 2-hour sessions with breaks between sessions. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].
The 1-day retreat starts at 6:30 am, and ends at 7:30 pm - 4 sets of 2-hour sessions with breaks between sessions. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].
The 1-day retreat starts at 6:30 am, and ends at 10:30 am - 2 sets of 2-hour sessions with breaks between sessions. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].
The 7-day retreat starts daily at 6:30 am, and ends at 7:30 pm - 4 sets of 2-hour sessions with breaks between sessions. Last day will end at 10:30 am. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!