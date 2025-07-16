Ananda Dharma Center

Ananda Dharma Center

Cittamani Tara Retreat 2025

3888 Balcom Rd

San Jose, CA 95148, USA

Seven Day Retreat
$500

This includes the seven day retreat and the fire puja. The retreat starts daily at 6:30 am, and ends at 7:30 pm - 4 sets of 2-hour sessions with breaks between sessions. Last day will end at 10:30 am. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].

1 Day Retreat - Sep 1, 2025
$75

The 1-day retreat starts at 6:30 am, and ends at 7:30 pm - 4 sets of 2-hour sessions with breaks between sessions. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].

1 Day Retreat - Sep 2, 2025
$75

The 1-day retreat starts at 6:30 am, and ends at 7:30 pm with breaks throughout the sessions. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].

1 Day Retreat - Sep 3, 2025
$75

The 1-day retreat starts at 6:30 am, and ends at 7:30 pm - 4 sets of 2-hour sessions with breaks between sessions. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].

1 Day Retreat - Sep 4, 2025
$75

The 1-day retreat starts at 6:30 am, and ends at 7:30 pm - 4 sets of 2-hour sessions with breaks between sessions. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].

1 Day Retreat - Sep 5, 2025
$75

The 1-day retreat starts at 6:30 am, and ends at 7:30 pm - 4 sets of 2-hour sessions with breaks between sessions. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].

1 Day Retreat - Sep 6, 2025
$75

The 1-day retreat starts at 6:30 am, and ends at 7:30 pm - 4 sets of 2-hour sessions with breaks between sessions. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].

Half Day Retreat - Sep 7, 2025
$50

The 1-day retreat starts at 6:30 am, and ends at 10:30 am - 2 sets of 2-hour sessions with breaks between sessions. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].

(For Sangha only) Seven Day Retreat
Free

The 7-day retreat starts daily at 6:30 am, and ends at 7:30 pm - 4 sets of 2-hour sessions with breaks between sessions. Last day will end at 10:30 am. Simple vegetarian meals and snacks will be provided. Black food (such as onions, garlic, etc) will be avoided. If you have questions, please contact Kunsang-la or [email protected].

