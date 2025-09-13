City Island Rescue Chili Cook-Off

470 City Island Ave

Bronx, NY 10464, USA

General Admission
$20

Samples of all entries; small plate of chili sides

Cigar Bundle
$25

General admission with a hand rolled house cigar.

Foodie Bundle
$25

General admission, one (1) non-alcoholic beverage, one (1) hot dog.

Ultimate Bundle
$30

General admission, one (1) non-alcoholic beverage, one (1) hot dog, one (1) hand rolled house cigar.

Chili entry
Free

Enter your chili for a chance to win. Please bring a half-tray (enough to feed fifty people) This does not include sampling other entries.

Add a donation for City Island Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!