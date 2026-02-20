City of Faith's 2026 Free Car Giveaway Raffle

Pay What You Can! 🎟️

A donation of any amount will enter you for one raffle ticket.





We suggest a $25 minimum contribution.





Limit one ticket per eligible person.

No duplicate entries under the same name are allowed.





For additional tickets, please see the available giving options listed below.





For Additional Donations 💛

If you would like to contribute beyond your raffle entry or bundle purchase, please see the section below titled:





“Add a Donation for 47-4454207”

Any additional amount given in that section will go directly toward supporting City of Faith’s Affordable Housing Project and its mission to build housing, opportunity, and generational wealth in our community. 🏠✨









Thank you for supporting City of Faith and our affordable housing mission! 🏠✨





Disclaimer: Please be aware that the host website may automatically include an optional default donation amount that supports the platform itself. This amount does not go to City of Faith. The optional platform donation can be adjusted or removed on the website’s dashboard at the time of submitting your payment.