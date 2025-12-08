Hosted by

City of San Angelo

About this event

Sales closed

City of San Angelo's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

72 W College Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903, USA

Photography Session item
Photography Session
$100

Starting bid

1-hour photo session donated by Snaps by Alisha!


ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!


Previous Bids:

  1. G. Smith - $10.00
  2. S. Nunez - $15.00
  3. S. Collins - $30.00
  4. D. Smith - $100.00
Photography Session item
Photography Session
$75

Starting bid

1-hour family photo session, 1 smoke & fire athlete session (with unlimited jersey/sport gear changes), 1 mini special occasion photoshoot donated by J Photography LLC!


ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!


Previous Bids:

  1. G. Perez - $5.00
  2. J. Searcy - $75.00
Pain Relief & Recovery Treatment #1 item
Pain Relief & Recovery Treatment #1
$20

Starting bid

San Angelo's #1 Treatment focused on promoting pain relief and recovery! Donated by MBS Wellness


ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!


Previous Bids:

  1. A. Davila - $20.00
Pain Relief & Recovery Treatment #2 item
Pain Relief & Recovery Treatment #2
$20

Starting bid

San Angelo's #1 Treatment focused on promoting pain relief and recovery! Donated by MBS Wellness


ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!


Previous Bids:

  1. S. McWright - $5.00
  2. A. Flores - $15.00
  3. A. Urbantke - $20.00
Photography Session item
Photography Session
$110

Starting bid

Enjoy a photography session with one of the many amazing photographers San Angelo has to offer! Donated by Lonnie Martinez Photography


ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!


Previous Bids:

  1. P. Hernandez - $5.00
  2. S. Nunez - $10.00
  3. V. Cajas - $25.00
  4. M. Sanchez - $50.00
  5. V. Cajas - $55.00
  6. D. Smith - $110.00
Humming Haven Stables Horseback Riding item
Humming Haven Stables Horseback Riding
$30

Starting bid

3 30-minute high-quality horseback riding lessons donated by Humming Haven Stables located at 1910 County Road 341, Moody, Texas (Travel & Lodging NOT included!).


ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!


Previous Bids:

  1. C. Chappa - $20.00
  2. E. Tibay - $30.00
The RE-Up Wellness Package #1 item
The RE-Up Wellness Package #1
$20

Starting bid

1 day juice fasting package, wellness shots and a $25 gift card to get your healthy life started or back on track!


ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!


Previous Bids:

  1. J. Martin - $20.00
The RE-Up Wellness Package #2 item
The RE-Up Wellness Package #2
$10

Starting bid

1 day juice fasting package, wellness shots and a $25 gift card to get your healthy life started or back on track!


ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!


Previous Bids:

  1. E. Dorris - $5.00
  2. C. Russell - $10.00
The RE-Up Wellness Package #3 item
The RE-Up Wellness Package #3
$20

Starting bid

1 day juice fasting package, wellness shots and a $25 gift card to get your healthy life started or back on track!


ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!


Previous Bids:

  1. S. McWright - $5.00
  2. S. Collins - $10.00
  3. A. Urbantke - $20.00
Longhorn Steakhouse Gift Basket item
Longhorn Steakhouse Gift Basket
$65

Starting bid

$75 gift card, free appetizer or dessert and some awesome Longhorn Steakhouse swag! Donated by Longhorn Steakhouse San Angelo


ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!


Previous Bids:

  1. J. Escalona - $10.00
  2. A. Davila - $25.00
  3. A. Flores - $40.00
  4. J. Escalona - $45.00
  5. M. Sanchez - $55.00
  6. A. Flores - $60.00
  7. A. Reed - $65.00
Photography Session item
Photography Session
$100

Starting bid

Mini or full (family/couple) photography session donated by Vanesa Lee Photography!


ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!


Previous Bids:

  1. B. Smith - $5.00
  2. S. Nunez - $10.00
  3. V. Cajas - $20.00
  4. S. Nunez - $25.00
  5. D. Smith - $100.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!