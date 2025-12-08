City of San Angelo's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
1-hour photo session donated by Snaps by Alisha!
ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!
Previous Bids:
Starting bid
1-hour family photo session, 1 smoke & fire athlete session (with unlimited jersey/sport gear changes), 1 mini special occasion photoshoot donated by J Photography LLC!
ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!
Previous Bids:
Starting bid
San Angelo's #1 Treatment focused on promoting pain relief and recovery! Donated by MBS Wellness
ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!
Previous Bids:
Starting bid
San Angelo's #1 Treatment focused on promoting pain relief and recovery! Donated by MBS Wellness
ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!
Previous Bids:
Starting bid
Enjoy a photography session with one of the many amazing photographers San Angelo has to offer! Donated by Lonnie Martinez Photography
ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!
Previous Bids:
Starting bid
3 30-minute high-quality horseback riding lessons donated by Humming Haven Stables located at 1910 County Road 341, Moody, Texas (Travel & Lodging NOT included!).
ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!
Previous Bids:
Starting bid
1 day juice fasting package, wellness shots and a $25 gift card to get your healthy life started or back on track!
ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!
Previous Bids:
Starting bid
1 day juice fasting package, wellness shots and a $25 gift card to get your healthy life started or back on track!
ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!
Previous Bids:
Starting bid
1 day juice fasting package, wellness shots and a $25 gift card to get your healthy life started or back on track!
ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!
Previous Bids:
Starting bid
$75 gift card, free appetizer or dessert and some awesome Longhorn Steakhouse swag! Donated by Longhorn Steakhouse San Angelo
ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!
Previous Bids:
Starting bid
Mini or full (family/couple) photography session donated by Vanesa Lee Photography!
ALL PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE WITH CASH ONLY IN HUMAN RESOURCES! NO ONLINE PAYMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED!
Previous Bids:
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