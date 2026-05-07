41-4001799

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41-4001799

About this event

City Permits Payments

1304 7th St N

Nampa, ID 83687, USA

Retail Merchandise Permit Payment to forward to the city item
Retail Merchandise Permit Payment to forward to the city
$22

This is the payment for the city. This is not the pay what you can donation for your spot at jesusFest. Please make sure you have uploaded the permit or sent it to our enail at [email protected]. thank you!

Food and Drink Permit payment to the city item
Food and Drink Permit payment to the city
$38

This is the payment for the city. This is not the pay what you can donation for your spot at jesusFest. Please make sure you have uploaded the permit or sent it to our enail at [email protected]. thank you!

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