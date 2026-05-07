City Permits Payments

About this event
This is the payment for the city. This is not the pay what you can donation for your spot at jesusFest. Please make sure you have uploaded the permit or sent it to our enail at [email protected]. thank you!
This is the payment for the city. This is not the pay what you can donation for your spot at jesusFest. Please make sure you have uploaded the permit or sent it to our enail at [email protected]. thank you!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!