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City Youth Now

About this raffle

The 33rd Mae Louise May Annual Raffle 2026

A month of UNLIMITED barre classes
$5

1 Raffle Ticket

($269 value. An membership for a month to take unlimited classes at Barre Union. Features 7 different class styles you can book.)


Barre Union: 2118 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94123

🎟️ The Ultimate 5-day, 4-night Florida Vacation 🎟️
$25

1 Raffle Ticket
One winner will receive their choice of a 5-day, 4-night stay at one of these two premier Florida vacation homes:

* Panama City Beach Getaway
Modern Waterfront Luxury
Escape to a bright 4-bedroom home just minutes from the Gulf’s famous white sands. Located in an exclusive gated community, this retreat offers private canal and lake views from your own patio.
• Bonus: Full access to shared resort-style amenities, including multiple fitness facilities, shuffleboard, and a stunning beachfront pool.

https://www.vrbo.com/3018388?dateless=true

* Palm Harbor Pool Home
The Ultimate Entertainment Estate
Spread out in this spacious 5-bedroom home designed for fun and relaxation. Located near world-class golf courses and Gulf Coast beaches, this property is its own private resort.
• Bonus: Features a private pool and spa, a backyard tiki bar and grill area, plus an indoor game room with pool and foosball.

https://www.vrbo.com/3918835?dateless=true

Prize Details & Rules
• The Choice is Yours: Winner selects their preferred home.
• The Stay: Valid for a non federal holiday weekend stay.
• The Timeline: Must be redeemed within 1 year of the raffle drawing date.
• The Fine Print: Reservation dates are subject to calendar availability and must be coordinated in advance with the host.
• Exclusions: Prize is non-transferable and has no cash value. Transportation, meals, and incidental expenses are not included.

Admission for a one youth @ Golden State Basketball Camp
$5

1 Raffle Ticket

Certificate for admission into Golden State Shoot 360 Youth Basketball Clinic hosted by Golden State Sports Academy. Multiple Fall dates to chose from.

*Excludes overnight camp sessions and is not valid for camps that have been marked as sold out.

Set of 2 Lower Level Preseason 49 Tickets
$5

1 Raffle Ticket

(Two tickets to a preseason 49ers game in row 3!)

10 pack of classes for BodyRok Pilates Studio
$5

1 Raffle Ticket

($300 value for 10 pilates classes at multiple San Francisco locations)

4 Pack of Classes at Pure Barre
$5

1 Raffle Ticket

(A 4 class pack for barre classes at Noe Valley Pure Barre Studio.)

Pure Barre: 3800 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94114

San Jose Sharks Player Autographed Puck
$5

1 Raffle Ticket

(autographed hockey puck by a San Jose Sharks Player)

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