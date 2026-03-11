The 33rd Mae Louise May Annual Raffle 2026

1 Raffle Ticket

One winner will receive their choice of a 5-day, 4-night stay at one of these two premier Florida vacation homes:



* Panama City Beach Getaway

Modern Waterfront Luxury

Escape to a bright 4-bedroom home just minutes from the Gulf’s famous white sands. Located in an exclusive gated community, this retreat offers private canal and lake views from your own patio.

• Bonus: Full access to shared resort-style amenities, including multiple fitness facilities, shuffleboard, and a stunning beachfront pool.

https://www.vrbo.com/3018388?dateless=true



* Palm Harbor Pool Home

The Ultimate Entertainment Estate

Spread out in this spacious 5-bedroom home designed for fun and relaxation. Located near world-class golf courses and Gulf Coast beaches, this property is its own private resort.

• Bonus: Features a private pool and spa, a backyard tiki bar and grill area, plus an indoor game room with pool and foosball.

https://www.vrbo.com/3918835?dateless=true



Prize Details & Rules

• The Choice is Yours: Winner selects their preferred home.

• The Stay: Valid for a non federal holiday weekend stay.

• The Timeline: Must be redeemed within 1 year of the raffle drawing date.

• The Fine Print: Reservation dates are subject to calendar availability and must be coordinated in advance with the host.

• Exclusions: Prize is non-transferable and has no cash value. Transportation, meals, and incidental expenses are not included.