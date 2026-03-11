The 33rd Mae Louise May Annual Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
1 Raffle Ticket
($269 value. An membership for a month to take unlimited classes at Barre Union. Features 7 different class styles you can book.)
Barre Union: 2118 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94123
1 Raffle Ticket
One winner will receive their choice of a 5-day, 4-night stay at one of these two premier Florida vacation homes:
* Panama City Beach Getaway
Modern Waterfront Luxury
Escape to a bright 4-bedroom home just minutes from the Gulf’s famous white sands. Located in an exclusive gated community, this retreat offers private canal and lake views from your own patio.
• Bonus: Full access to shared resort-style amenities, including multiple fitness facilities, shuffleboard, and a stunning beachfront pool.
https://www.vrbo.com/3018388?dateless=true
* Palm Harbor Pool Home
The Ultimate Entertainment Estate
Spread out in this spacious 5-bedroom home designed for fun and relaxation. Located near world-class golf courses and Gulf Coast beaches, this property is its own private resort.
• Bonus: Features a private pool and spa, a backyard tiki bar and grill area, plus an indoor game room with pool and foosball.
https://www.vrbo.com/3918835?dateless=true
Prize Details & Rules
• The Choice is Yours: Winner selects their preferred home.
• The Stay: Valid for a non federal holiday weekend stay.
• The Timeline: Must be redeemed within 1 year of the raffle drawing date.
• The Fine Print: Reservation dates are subject to calendar availability and must be coordinated in advance with the host.
• Exclusions: Prize is non-transferable and has no cash value. Transportation, meals, and incidental expenses are not included.
1 Raffle Ticket
Certificate for admission into Golden State Shoot 360 Youth Basketball Clinic hosted by Golden State Sports Academy. Multiple Fall dates to chose from.
*Excludes overnight camp sessions and is not valid for camps that have been marked as sold out.
1 Raffle Ticket
(Two tickets to a preseason 49ers game in row 3!)
1 Raffle Ticket
($300 value for 10 pilates classes at multiple San Francisco locations)
1 Raffle Ticket
(A 4 class pack for barre classes at Noe Valley Pure Barre Studio.)
Pure Barre: 3800 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94114
1 Raffle Ticket
(autographed hockey puck by a San Jose Sharks Player)
$
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