City Youth Theater/City Stage Company Silent Auction

Unwrap a world of surprises with this curated gift basket! Filled with an assortment of delightful goodies, this basket is the perfect way to treat yourself or someone special. From sweet treats to luxurious items, it’s a bundle of joy for any occasion.
Unwrap a world of surprises with this curated gift basket! Filled with an assortment of delightful goodies, this basket is the perfect way to treat yourself or someone special. From sweet treats to luxurious items, it’s a bundle of joy for any occasion.
Theme Park Tickets (2)
$25
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of a theme park adventure! These tickets provide you with access to exhilarating rides, fun attractions, and unforgettable memories. Whether you're seeking a day of family fun or adrenaline-pumping excitement, this is your ticket to adventure!
Experience the thrill of a theme park adventure! These tickets provide you with access to exhilarating rides, fun attractions, and unforgettable memories. Whether you're seeking a day of family fun or adrenaline-pumping excitement, this is your ticket to adventure!
Restaurant Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Indulge in a delicious meal for two at one of the finest local restaurants! This gift card offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy a memorable dining experience with friends, family, or a special someone. Treat yourself to fantastic food and exceptional service at your choice of restaurant.
Indulge in a delicious meal for two at one of the finest local restaurants! This gift card offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy a memorable dining experience with friends, family, or a special someone. Treat yourself to fantastic food and exceptional service at your choice of restaurant.
Pez Factory Tour (4 guests)
$25
Starting bid
Thanks to the generosity of the PEZ Visitor Center, we are thrilled to offer a special raffle prize: a certificate good for up to 4 admissions to their iconic Orange, Connecticut location!
Thanks to the generosity of the PEZ Visitor Center, we are thrilled to offer a special raffle prize: a certificate good for up to 4 admissions to their iconic Orange, Connecticut location!
4-pack of General Admission tickets Science Center
$25
Starting bid
Experience the wonders of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with a 4-pack of General Admission tickets to the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford, CT! Perfect for family outings, educational excursions, or a fun day out with friends, these tickets grant you access to over 165 interactive exhibits, live science demonstrations, and exciting hands-on experiences.
From exploring the mysteries of space in the Space Exploration exhibit to discovering the intricacies of the human body in Health and Human Biology, the Connecticut Science Center offers something for every curious mind. Enjoy immersive exhibits in fields such as robotics, sustainability, and environmental science, making it a perfect destination for visitors of all ages.
Don't miss the opportunity to ignite your curiosity and dive into the world of science in one of Connecticut’s most engaging educational attractions. Grab your 4-pack today and prepare for an unforgettable adventure at the Connecticut Science Center!
Experience the wonders of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with a 4-pack of General Admission tickets to the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford, CT! Perfect for family outings, educational excursions, or a fun day out with friends, these tickets grant you access to over 165 interactive exhibits, live science demonstrations, and exciting hands-on experiences.
From exploring the mysteries of space in the Space Exploration exhibit to discovering the intricacies of the human body in Health and Human Biology, the Connecticut Science Center offers something for every curious mind. Enjoy immersive exhibits in fields such as robotics, sustainability, and environmental science, making it a perfect destination for visitors of all ages.
Don't miss the opportunity to ignite your curiosity and dive into the world of science in one of Connecticut’s most engaging educational attractions. Grab your 4-pack today and prepare for an unforgettable adventure at the Connecticut Science Center!
Hartford Athletic Game Day Experience
$25
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable match day experience with Hartford Athletic, Connecticut’s professional soccer team!
This auction prize includes:
⚽ E-tickets to an upcoming Hartford Athletic home game
🎁 Exclusive Hartford Athletic swag
Enjoy a high-energy atmosphere at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, and take home some awesome team gear to show off your green and blue pride. Whether you're a die-hard soccer fan or looking for a fun outing, this package is perfect for all ages.
Let’s go Hartford!
Get ready for an unforgettable match day experience with Hartford Athletic, Connecticut’s professional soccer team!
This auction prize includes:
⚽ E-tickets to an upcoming Hartford Athletic home game
🎁 Exclusive Hartford Athletic swag
Enjoy a high-energy atmosphere at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, and take home some awesome team gear to show off your green and blue pride. Whether you're a die-hard soccer fan or looking for a fun outing, this package is perfect for all ages.
Let’s go Hartford!
🍷 Win a 5-Day Gourmet Adventure in New Zealand!
$50
Starting bid
Embark on an exclusive 5-day, 4-night Wine & Cuisine vacation for two in the stunning Marlborough region on New Zealand’s South Island. This rare opportunity—courtesy of Avon Valley Safaris—is your chance to experience the very best in wine, food, and nature.
Embark on an exclusive 5-day, 4-night Wine & Cuisine vacation for two in the stunning Marlborough region on New Zealand’s South Island. This rare opportunity—courtesy of Avon Valley Safaris—is your chance to experience the very best in wine, food, and nature.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!