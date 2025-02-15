City Youth Theater/City Stage Company Silent Auction

Experience the wonders of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with a 4-pack of General Admission tickets to the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford, CT! Perfect for family outings, educational excursions, or a fun day out with friends, these tickets grant you access to over 165 interactive exhibits, live science demonstrations, and exciting hands-on experiences. From exploring the mysteries of space in the Space Exploration exhibit to discovering the intricacies of the human body in Health and Human Biology, the Connecticut Science Center offers something for every curious mind. Enjoy immersive exhibits in fields such as robotics, sustainability, and environmental science, making it a perfect destination for visitors of all ages. Don't miss the opportunity to ignite your curiosity and dive into the world of science in one of Connecticut’s most engaging educational attractions. Grab your 4-pack today and prepare for an unforgettable adventure at the Connecticut Science Center!

Experience the wonders of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with a 4-pack of General Admission tickets to the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford, CT! Perfect for family outings, educational excursions, or a fun day out with friends, these tickets grant you access to over 165 interactive exhibits, live science demonstrations, and exciting hands-on experiences. From exploring the mysteries of space in the Space Exploration exhibit to discovering the intricacies of the human body in Health and Human Biology, the Connecticut Science Center offers something for every curious mind. Enjoy immersive exhibits in fields such as robotics, sustainability, and environmental science, making it a perfect destination for visitors of all ages. Don't miss the opportunity to ignite your curiosity and dive into the world of science in one of Connecticut’s most engaging educational attractions. Grab your 4-pack today and prepare for an unforgettable adventure at the Connecticut Science Center!

More details...