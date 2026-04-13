Citywide Garage Sale 2026

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If payment is not received by April 21st your listing will not be published.
*You are not required to donate to Zeffy, if you wish to avoid the additional donation to Zeffy, at checkout you will Select Other, enter 0 in the donation amount, and continue with payment to be charged only the $15.00. If you miss this step we can not refund the donated amount to Zeffy. Thank you for your understanding.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!