Two classic cars are featured in the foreground with a city skyline in the background, advertising a car show and toy drive.
Citywide Impact

Hosted by

Citywide Impact

About this event

Vehicle Registration - CityWide Impact 1st Annual Classic & Custom Car Show

21675 McCleskey Rd

New Caney, TX 77357, USA

$20.00 - Covered Parking Vehicle Entry Registration w/Toy
Pay what you can

For cash, please bring directly to the gate to finalize your registration.
If you chose this option, please make sure to give the toy to the volunteer signing you in!

$30.00 - Covered Parking Vehicle Entry Registration w/No Toy
Pay what you can

For cash, please bring directly to the gate to finalize your registration.
If you chose this option, please make sure to let the volunteer signing you in know that you paid the no toy option.

If you chose this option, please make sure to give the toy to the volunteer signing you in!

$30.00 - A/C Parking Vehicle Entry Registration w/Toy
Pay what you can

For cash, please bring directly to the gate to finalize your registration.
If you chose this option, please make sure to give the toy to the volunteer signing you in!

$40.00 - A/C Parking Vehicle Entry Registration w/No Toy
Pay what you can

For cash, please bring directly to the gate to finalize your registration.
If you chose this option, please make sure to let the volunteer signing you in know that you paid the no toy option.

If you chose this option, please make sure to give the toy to the volunteer signing you in!

Add a donation for Citywide Impact

$

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