Vehicle Registration - CityWide Impact 1st Annual Classic & Custom Car Show

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For cash, please bring directly to the gate to finalize your registration.
If you chose this option, please make sure to give the toy to the volunteer signing you in!
For cash, please bring directly to the gate to finalize your registration.
If you chose this option, please make sure to let the volunteer signing you in know that you paid the no toy option.
If you chose this option, please make sure to give the toy to the volunteer signing you in!
For cash, please bring directly to the gate to finalize your registration.
If you chose this option, please make sure to give the toy to the volunteer signing you in!
For cash, please bring directly to the gate to finalize your registration.
If you chose this option, please make sure to let the volunteer signing you in know that you paid the no toy option.
If you chose this option, please make sure to give the toy to the volunteer signing you in!
$
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