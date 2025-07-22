CIVITAS Chili Showdown Event

650 Southgate Dr

Windsor, CO 80550, USA

Single Chili Cooking Team Space
$100

Reserves (1) 10 x 12 parking spot. Must supply your own tent, table, chairs, power, chili, and chili serving supplies.

Double Chili Cooking Team Space
$200

Reserves (2) 10 x 12 parking spots. Must supply your own tent, table, chairs, power, chili, and chili serving supplies.

Quad Chili Cooking Team Space
$500

Reserves (4) 10 x 12 parking spots. Must supply your own tent, table, chairs, power, chili, and chili serving supplies.

Advertizing Only Space
$500

Reserves (4) 10 x 12 parking spots or equivalent. Logo on printed media and verbal advertising at event.

Large Prize Ticket
$5

Do NOT need to be present to win!

Small Prize Ticket
$2

Need to be present to win!

One-Time Event Donation
$25

WHALE will provide a separate gift receipt for this one-time donation.

