CJ Kindness Kits Love Lunch Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
21128 Old Lake George Blvd, NW, Oak Grove, MN 55303, USA
Starting bid
Dooney & Bourke University of Minnesota leather purse and wallet.
Starting bid
Ceramic Wax Melting Pot with Scented Wax Melts
Starting bid
Digitally painted original photograph of Sandy the donkey from Hugo, MN framed print "Riete a Carcajadas" - in English means 'Laughing My Ass Off' - by Cos Ann M Photography.
Starting bid
Fall decor with wall picture.
Starting bid
Cross Biblical Scripture Framed Picture
Starting bid
Fall Home Decoration
Starting bid
Tea Set w/Prickly Pear Tea, 2 mugs and tea diffuser in cute burlap bag.
Starting bid
Men's Personal Care Product Gift Basket including Hair/Body Wash, Facial Wash, Bar Soap Loofas
Starting bid
Lanza Hair Care Product Basket compliments of Shear Accent Salon in Minnetonka.
Starting bid
Stadium bag featuring Mary Kay products and other spa like items for yourself or gifting to others, compliments of Concierge Wellness. Stadium Bags are sturdy good looking clear heavy plastic for attending events at arenas.
Starting bid
Stadium bag featuring Mary Kay products and other spa like items for yourself or gifting to others, compliments of Concierge Wellness. Stadium Bags are sturdy good looking clear heavy plastic for attending events at arenas.
Starting bid
Deep Breathing Instruction Relaxation Spa Gift Bags compliments of Concierge Wellness.
Starting bid
Igloo brand Event Cooler/Dispenser with Xtra Large Yellow and Regular Size Pink Lemonade mixes.
Starting bid
A professional 90 minute health analysis with a month long healing frequency treatment.
Starting bid
Professional Healy Aura reading including chakra analysis, reading, PDF report and chakra balancing session Compliments of Inner Light Insights.
Starting bid
30x30 - Ryan Fowler 'Black
Dog Canoe'...This ready to hang,
gallery-wrapped art piece features an ad for the Black Dog Canoe Co....
Ryan Fowler 'Black
Dog Canoe'...This ready to hang,
gallery-wrapped art piece features an ad for the Black Dog Canoe Co.
Starting bid
Authentically Certified MN Viking Jonathan Greenard Signed Commemorative Mini Helmet.
Starting bid
Authentic cultured strand of pearls with matching bracelet.
Starting bid
Crown Royal Whiskey set including 4 low ball glasses, traditional Crown Royal and a couple small shot sizes of Apple flavor.
Starting bid
4 hours of professional deep cleaning provided by My Neighbor’s House Cleaners.
Starting bid
4 Rounds of 18 Holes Golf plus 1/2 Price Cart Fees at The Ponds in St. Francis, MN
Starting bid
2 theater tickets to CEC Theaters.
Starting bid
4 coupons for 30 minutes of bowling at Andover Lanes.
Starting bid
2 Emagine Movie tickets with Coupon for Small Popcorn and 2 Small Drinks.
Starting bid
Book by Cosmo Intermite “Genius in 21 Days” Learn the perfect memorization technique.
Starting bid
1 Hour Train Your Brain Tutoring Session with Certified Tutor, Liz Johnson.
Starting bid
Train Your Brain - Business Mentoring Session with certified Tutor Liz Johnson
Starting bid
Professional Blocks Seminar - Learn Unblock Strategies to increase and grow you and your business professionally.
Starting bid
Wine gift including 6 glasses, Sutter Home Wine for 2 and a $25 gift card to G Will Liquors.
Starting bid
Fall Table Centerpiece
Starting bid
Various designer brands such as Tommy Hilfiger of purses and wallets
Starting bid
Wood Chain Home Decor
Starting bid
Glass & Brass Decorative Serving Platter
Starting bid
Baby Quilt and Pillow - Message - Love You to the Moon and Back
Starting bid
Kitchen Gift Set with wooden cutting board, spoon and cotton dish and decorative towel.
Starting bid
Box of Wrapped Chocolates, Holiday Serving Dish & Holiday Scented Candle.
Starting bid
Gift Basket with Crochet kitchen towel and holiday star shaped ceramic candy or snack dishes.
Starting bid
Relaxation Tray with a Cup of Cocoa & Candle set
Starting bid
Holiday Gift Basket with a Cup and Dish for Santa's Cocoa and Cookies
Starting bid
Holiday Gift Basket with Cup and Plate for Santa's Cocoa and Cookies.
Starting bid
Wine Gift Set w/Charcuterie Board.
Starting bid
Ikea Christmas Tree Home Decor
Starting bid
Wine decanter with a pair of wine glasses.
Starting bid
Healthy Spa Relaxation Basket
Starting bid
Home Decor including holiday candy jar and hurricane candle with pewter holder.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Bible Study Action Bible with Mountain Cabin Coffee and Mugs.
Starting bid
35x26 1500 piece puzzle board with 4 drawers.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!