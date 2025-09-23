Hosted by

Cj Kindness Kits

CJ Kindness Kits Thankful Silent Auction

21128 Old Lake George Blvd, NW, Oak Grove, MN 55303, USA

Dooney & Bourke Leather UofM purse & wallet item
Dooney & Bourke Leather UofM purse & wallet
$200

Dooney & Bourke University of Minnesota leather purse and wallet.

Ceramic Wax Melting Pot with Wax Melts item
Ceramic Wax Melting Pot with Wax Melts
$20

Ceramic Wax Melting Pot with Scented Wax Melts

"Riete a Carcajadas" item
"Riete a Carcajadas"
$35

Digitally painted original photograph of Sandy the donkey from Hugo, MN framed print "Riete a Carcajadas" - in English means 'Laughing My Ass Off' - by Cos Ann M Photography.

Fall Decor item
Fall Decor
$15

Fall decor with wall picture.

Cross Biblical Scripture Framed Picture item
Cross Biblical Scripture Framed Picture
$20

Cross Biblical Scripture Framed Picture

Fall Home Decor item
Fall Home Decor
$10

Fall Home Decoration

Tea Set w/Prickly Pear Tea item
Tea Set w/Prickly Pear Tea
$25

Tea Set w/Prickly Pear Tea, 2 mugs and tea diffuser in cute burlap bag.

Men's Personal Care Product Gift Basket item
Men's Personal Care Product Gift Basket
$20

Men's Personal Care Product Gift Basket including Hair/Body Wash, Facial Wash, Bar Soap Loofas

Lanza Salon Hair Care Product Basket item
Lanza Salon Hair Care Product Basket
$100

Lanza Hair Care Product Basket compliments of Shear Accent Salon in Minnetonka.

Stadium Bag featuring Mary Kay Products item
Stadium Bag featuring Mary Kay Products
$40

Stadium bag featuring Mary Kay products and other spa like items for yourself or gifting to others, compliments of Concierge Wellness.  Stadium Bags are sturdy good looking clear heavy plastic for attending events at arenas.  

Deep Breathing Relaxation Spa Gift Bag item
Deep Breathing Relaxation Spa Gift Bag
$40

Deep Breathing Instruction Relaxation Spa Gift Bags compliments of Concierge Wellness.

Igloo Event Cooler Dispenser with Country Time Lemonade item
Igloo Event Cooler Dispenser with Country Time Lemonade
$40

Igloo brand Event Cooler/Dispenser with Xtra Large Yellow and Regular Size Pink Lemonade mixes.

Professional Timewaver Frequency Analysis & Healing Session item
Professional Timewaver Frequency Analysis & Healing Session
$225

A professional 90 minute health analysis with a month long healing frequency treatment.

Aura Analysis, Reading, & Chakra Balancing Session item
Aura Analysis, Reading, & Chakra Balancing Session
$30

Professional Healy Aura reading including chakra analysis, reading, PDF report and chakra balancing session Compliments of Inner Light Insights.

Ryan Fowler 'Black Dog Canoe' Gallery Weapped Art Piece item
Ryan Fowler 'Black Dog Canoe' Gallery Weapped Art Piece
$40

30x30 - Ryan Fowler 'Black

Dog Canoe'...This ready to hang,

gallery-wrapped art piece features an ad for the Black Dog Canoe Co....

Ryan Fowler 'Black

Dog Canoe'...This ready to hang,

gallery-wrapped art piece features an ad for the Black Dog Canoe Co.

MN Vikings Certified Jonathan Greenard Signed Mini Helmet item
MN Vikings Certified Jonathan Greenard Signed Mini Helmet
$75

Authentically Certified MN Viking Jonathan Greenard Signed Commemorative Mini Helmet. 

Authentic Cultured Strand of Pearls - Necklace and Bracelet item
Authentic Cultured Strand of Pearls - Necklace and Bracelet
$100

Authentic cultured strand of pearls with matching bracelet.

Crown Royal Whiskey Set item
Crown Royal Whiskey Set
$25

Crown Royal Whiskey set including 4 low ball glasses, traditional Crown Royal and a couple small shot sizes of Apple flavor.

4 Hour Deep Home Cleaning from My Neighbor’s House Cleaners item
4 Hour Deep Home Cleaning from My Neighbor’s House Cleaners
$180

4 hours of professional deep cleaning provided by My Neighbor’s House Cleaners.

4 Rounds of 18 Holes & 1/2 Price Cart Fee @ The Ponds item
4 Rounds of 18 Holes & 1/2 Price Cart Fee @ The Ponds
$150

4 Rounds of 18 Holes Golf plus 1/2 Price Cart Fees at The Ponds in St. Francis, MN

2 Movie Tickets to a CEC Theater item
2 Movie Tickets to a CEC Theater
$20

2 theater tickets to CEC Theaters.

30 Mins. of Bowling for 4 at Andover Lanes item
30 Mins. of Bowling for 4 at Andover Lanes
$10

4 coupons for 30 minutes of bowling at Andover Lanes.

Pair of Movie Tickets to Emagine Theater/Popcorn/Drinks item
Pair of Movie Tickets to Emagine Theater/Popcorn/Drinks
$20

2 Emagine Movie tickets with Coupon for Small Popcorn and 2 Small Drinks.

Book by Cosmo Intermite “Genius in 21 Days” item
Book by Cosmo Intermite “Genius in 21 Days”
$10

Book by Cosmo Intermite “Genius in 21 Days” Learn the perfect memorization technique.

1 Hour Train Your Brain Tutoring Session item
1 Hour Train Your Brain Tutoring Session
$50

1 Hour Train Your Brain Tutoring Session with Certified Tutor, Liz Johnson.

Train Your Brain - Business Mentoring Session item
Train Your Brain - Business Mentoring Session
$150

Train Your Brain - Business Mentoring Session with certified Tutor Liz Johnson

Professional Blocks Seminar w/Genius Academy item
Professional Blocks Seminar w/Genius Academy
$500

Professional Blocks Seminar - Learn Unblock Strategies to increase and grow you and your business professionally.

Wine Gift Including Wine, Glasses & Gift Certificate item
Wine Gift Including Wine, Glasses & Gift Certificate
$40

Wine gift including 6 glasses, Sutter Home Wine for 2 and a $25 gift card to G Will Liquors.

Fall Decor item
Fall Decor
$25

Fall Table Centerpiece

Box Full of Designer Purses item
Box Full of Designer Purses
$95

Various designer brands such as Tommy Hilfiger of purses and wallets

Wood Chain Home Decor item
Wood Chain Home Decor
$10

Wood Chain Home Decor

Glass & Brass Decorative Serving Platter item
Glass & Brass Decorative Serving Platter
$10

Glass & Brass Decorative Serving Platter

Baby Quilt & Pillow item
Baby Quilt & Pillow
$50

Baby Quilt and Pillow - Message - Love You to the Moon and Back

Kitchen Gift Set item
Kitchen Gift Set
$20

Kitchen Gift Set with wooden cutting board, spoon and cotton dish and decorative towel.

Holiday Gift w/chocolates, dish and candle item
Holiday Gift w/chocolates, dish and candle
$20

Box of Wrapped Chocolates, Holiday Serving Dish & Holiday Scented Candle.

Gift Basket w/Crochet Towel and 3 holiday Star dishes item
Gift Basket w/Crochet Towel and 3 holiday Star dishes
$20

Gift Basket with Crochet kitchen towel and holiday star shaped ceramic candy or snack dishes.

Relaxation Tray with a Cup of Cocoa & Candle set item
Relaxation Tray with a Cup of Cocoa & Candle set
$20

Relaxation Tray with a Cup of Cocoa & Candle set

Holiday Gift Basket item
Holiday Gift Basket
$20

Holiday Gift Basket with a Cup and Dish for Santa's Cocoa and Cookies

Holiday Gift Basket item
Holiday Gift Basket
$20

Holiday Gift Basket with Cup and Plate for Santa's Cocoa and Cookies.

Wine Gift Set w/Charcuterie Board item
Wine Gift Set w/Charcuterie Board
$30

Wine Gift Set w/Charcuterie Board.

Ikea Christmas Tree Home Decor item
Ikea Christmas Tree Home Decor
$25

Ikea Christmas Tree Home Decor

30x22 Bible Verse Rustic Horse Framed Picture item
30x22 Bible Verse Rustic Horse Framed Picture
$45

30x22 Bible Verse Rustic Horse Framed Picture.

Decanter w/wine glasses item
Decanter w/wine glasses
$25

Wine decanter with a pair of wine glasses.

Healthy Spa Relaxation Basket item
Healthy Spa Relaxation Basket
$40

Healthy Spa Relaxation Basket

Holiday Home Decor item
Holiday Home Decor
$25

Home Decor including holiday candy jar and hurricane candle with pewter holder.

Home Decor Wall Sconces item
Home Decor Wall Sconces
$10

Bible Study Coffee Time item
Bible Study Coffee Time
$30

Bible Study Action Bible with Mountain Cabin Coffee and Mugs.

Puzzle Lovers - 4 Drawer Puzzle Board item
Puzzle Lovers - 4 Drawer Puzzle Board
$45

35x26 1500 piece puzzle board with 4 drawers.

