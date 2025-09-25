Cj Kindness Kits Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

21128 Old Lake George Blvd, NW, Oak Grove, MN 55303, USA

Lin Xe - Permanent Jewery Party
$200

Permanent Jewelry Party at your locale, value $800 includes 6 bracelets and setup.

"Riete a Carcajadas"
$35

Digitally painted original photograph of Sandy the donkey from Hugo, MN framed print "Riete a Carcajadas" - in English means 'Laughing My Ass Off' - by Cos Ann M Photography.

MN Twins Backpack and Fan Swag
$30

Minnesota Twins fan swag, including backpack, baseball hat, button, keychain, wristband.

Wall Sconces with Wax Melt
$20

Wall sconces wax melt set.

Dooney & Bourke UofM Leather Purse & Wallet
$200

Dooney & Bourke - University of Minnesota Leather Purse & Wallet

Coffee Gift Basket
$25

Coffee Gift Basket

Fall Decor
$15

Fall decor with wall picture and candy dish with fall-colored decorative items.

2 Canvas Minnesota Wild Pouches
$15

Two Canvas Minnesota Wild pouches can be bid on separately starting bid $15 each or $30 together as set for opening bid.

Cross Biblical Scripture Framed Picture
$10

Cross Biblical Scripture Framed Picture

Pillsbury Kids Game Bag
$3

Pillsbury Kids Game Bag

Fall Home Decor
$10

Fall Home Decoration

3-D Sea Life Framed Picture
$7

3-D Sea Life Framed Picture

Tea Set w/Prickly Pear Tea
$15

Tea Set w/Prickly Pear Tea, 2 mugs and tea diffuser in cute burlap bag.

MN Timberwolves Swag
$15

Minnesota Timberwolves swag including window flags, 2 L/M Tshirts, and cup.

Men's Personal Care Product Gift Basket
$20

Men's Personal Care Product Gift Basket including Hair/Body Wash, Facial Wash, Bar Soap Loofas.

Lanza Salon Hair Care Product Basket item
Lanza Salon Hair Care Product Basket
$100

Lanza Hair Care Product Basket compliments of Shear Accent Salon in Minnetonka.

Date Night Dinner Package
$25

Date Night Dinner Package including gift card to Texas Road House Restaurant and dinner fixings and snacks.

Stadium Bags featuring Mary Kay Products
$30

4 Stadium bags featuring Mary Kay products and other spa like items for yourself or gifting to others, compliments of Concierge Wellness. Stadium Bags are sturdy good looking clear heavy plastic for attending events at arenas. Starting Bid $30 per bag or $120 for lot.

Deep Breathing Relaxation Spa Gift Bag
$30

Deep Breathing Instruction Relaxation Spa Gift Bags compliments of Concierge Wellness. 2 Available, Starting Bid $30 per bag or $60 for lot.

Igloo Event Cooler Dispenser with Country Time Lemonade
$40

Igloo brand Event Cooler/Dispenser with Xtra Large Yellow and Regular Size Pink Lemonade mixes.

Professional Timewaver Frequency Analysis & Healing Session item
Professional Timewaver Frequency Analysis & Healing Session
$225

A professional 90 minute health analysis with a month long healing frequency treatment.

Aura Analysis, Reading, & Chakra Balancing Session item
Aura Analysis, Reading, & Chakra Balancing Session
$20

Professional Healy Aura reading including chakra analysis, reading, PDF report and chakra balancing session Compliments of Inner Light Insights.

Ryan Fowler 'Black Dog Canoe' Gallery Weapped Art Piece
$40

Ryan Fowler 'Black

Dog Canoe'...This ready to hang,

gallery-wrapped art piece features an ad for the Black Dog Canoe Co....

MN Vikings Certified Jonathan Greenard Signed Helmet
$60

Authentically Certified MN Viking Jonathan Greenard Signed Commemorative Helmet.

