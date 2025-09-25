Cj Kindness Kits Silent Auction

21128 Old Lake George Blvd, NW, Oak Grove, MN 55303, USA
Permanent Jewelry Party at your locale, value $800 includes 6 bracelets and setup.
Digitally painted original photograph of Sandy the donkey from Hugo, MN framed print "Riete a Carcajadas" - in English means 'Laughing My Ass Off' - by Cos Ann M Photography.
Minnesota Twins fan swag, including backpack, baseball hat, button, keychain, wristband.
Wall sconces wax melt set.
Dooney & Bourke - University of Minnesota Leather Purse & Wallet
Coffee Gift Basket
Fall decor with wall picture and candy dish with fall-colored decorative items.
Two Canvas Minnesota Wild pouches can be bid on separately starting bid $15 each or $30 together as set for opening bid.
Cross Biblical Scripture Framed Picture
Pillsbury Kids Game Bag
Fall Home Decoration
3-D Sea Life Framed Picture
Tea Set w/Prickly Pear Tea, 2 mugs and tea diffuser in cute burlap bag.
Minnesota Timberwolves swag including window flags, 2 L/M Tshirts, and cup.
Men's Personal Care Product Gift Basket including Hair/Body Wash, Facial Wash, Bar Soap Loofas.
Lanza Hair Care Product Basket compliments of Shear Accent Salon in Minnetonka.
Date Night Dinner Package including gift card to Texas Road House Restaurant and dinner fixings and snacks.
4 Stadium bags featuring Mary Kay products and other spa like items for yourself or gifting to others, compliments of Concierge Wellness. Stadium Bags are sturdy good looking clear heavy plastic for attending events at arenas. Starting Bid $30 per bag or $120 for lot.
Deep Breathing Instruction Relaxation Spa Gift Bags compliments of Concierge Wellness. 2 Available, Starting Bid $30 per bag or $60 for lot.
Igloo brand Event Cooler/Dispenser with Xtra Large Yellow and Regular Size Pink Lemonade mixes.
A professional 90 minute health analysis with a month long healing frequency treatment.
Professional Healy Aura reading including chakra analysis, reading, PDF report and chakra balancing session Compliments of Inner Light Insights.
Ryan Fowler 'Black
Dog Canoe'...This ready to hang,
gallery-wrapped art piece features an ad for the Black Dog Canoe Co....
Authentically Certified MN Viking Jonathan Greenard Signed Commemorative Helmet.
