CJH Family Fun Day

2201 E 4th St

Fort Worth, TX 76102, USA

One Admission
$15

What's included:

  • 2 hours of unlimited game play
  • Unlimited fountain sodas, lemonade, water
  • Free Lifetime Membership card for each guest
  • 6 players per bay
  • Golf clubs provided - both kid and adult sizes

