CJRD's Jingle Bell Jam Mixer Registration

Cincinnati, OH 45223, USA
Skate in a Level 2 JRDA regulated bout with 14 other Level 2 skaters from all over! Your cost includes a shirt with your name and number and a limited edition CJRD Jingle Bell Jam logo! Additional registration forms will be sent via email to each participant.
Skate in a Level 3 JRDA regulated bout with 14 other Level 3 skaters from all over! Your cost includes a shirt with your name and number and a limited edition CJRD Jingle Bell Jam logo! Additional registration forms will be sent via email to each participant.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing