CK Big/Little Bears

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Celebrate your new big/little with the sweetest keepsake! This soft and cuddly 9-inch bear comes dressed in an exclusive CK hoodie, making it the perfect memory-maker.
***Picture is digital representation of this year's bear.
Celebrate your new big/little with the sweetest keepsake! This soft and cuddly 9-inch bear comes dressed in an exclusive CK Hoodie, making it the perfect memory-maker.
***Picture is digital representation of this year's bear.
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