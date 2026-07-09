Two teddy bears, one pink and one yellow, wear white hoodies with "CKDW DANCE SIBLINGS" printed on them, set against a plain white background.
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CK Big/Little Bears

Pink 9" Bear wearing a CK big/Little Hoodie item
Pink 9" Bear wearing a CK big/Little Hoodie
$20

Celebrate your new big/little with the sweetest keepsake! This soft and cuddly 9-inch bear comes dressed in an exclusive CK hoodie, making it the perfect memory-maker.



***Picture is digital representation of this year's bear.

Yellow 9" Bear wearing a CK big/Little Hoodie item
Yellow 9" Bear wearing a CK big/Little Hoodie
$20

Celebrate your new big/little with the sweetest keepsake! This soft and cuddly 9-inch bear comes dressed in an exclusive CK Hoodie, making it the perfect memory-maker.


***Picture is digital representation of this year's bear.

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