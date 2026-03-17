CK DancElite End of the Year Party

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About this event
For dancers who are unable to attend the End-of-Year Dance Party.
Includes admission for one dancer to the End-of-Year Dance Party: New York Night on the Town. Dancers will enjoy a night of dancing, photo opportunities, light food, and desserts, and will receive their yearbook during the event if pre-ordered.
Includes admission for one parent/guardian to attend the End-of-Year Dance Party with their dancer. Enjoy a fun, upscale evening with photo opportunities, light refreshments, and a chance to celebrate the year together. Please remember each dancer can only have 1 parent attend the event.
Includes admission for two senior dancer parents/guardians to attend the End-of-Year Party. This ticket covers both parents. If only one parent will be attending, please purchase a regular Parent Ticket.
Enjoy a fun, upscale evening with photo opportunities, light refreshments, and a chance to celebrate the year together.
Enjoy a fun, upscale evening with photo opportunities, light refreshments, and a chance to celebrate the year together.
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