CK Cares

Hosted by

CK Cares

About this event

CK DancElite End of the Year Party

210 Paulding Ln

Dallas, GA 30132, USA

Dancer Not Attending
Free

For dancers who are unable to attend the End-of-Year Dance Party.

Dancer Ticket
$22

Includes admission for one dancer to the End-of-Year Dance Party: New York Night on the Town. Dancers will enjoy a night of dancing, photo opportunities, light food, and desserts, and will receive their yearbook during the event if pre-ordered.

Parent Ticket
$22

Includes admission for one parent/guardian to attend the End-of-Year Dance Party with their dancer. Enjoy a fun, upscale evening with photo opportunities, light refreshments, and a chance to celebrate the year together. Please remember each dancer can only have 1 parent attend the event.

Senior Parent Ticket (Includes 2 Parents)
$35

Includes admission for two senior dancer parents/guardians to attend the End-of-Year Party. This ticket covers both parents. If only one parent will be attending, please purchase a regular Parent Ticket.


Enjoy a fun, upscale evening with photo opportunities, light refreshments, and a chance to celebrate the year together.

Staff Ticket
$22

Enjoy a fun, upscale evening with photo opportunities, light refreshments, and a chance to celebrate the year together.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!