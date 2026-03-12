CK Recital Flowers & Bears

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Celebrate your dancer’s big moment with a classic three‑rose bouquet, wrapped beautifully and tied with a coordinating ribbon. It’s the perfect way to say “I’m proud of you!” as they shine on stage.
A simple, elegant gift that makes recital day feel extra special.
***Image does not depict what the bouquet will look like.
Give your dancer’s bouquet an extra touch of sparkle with our charming pendant-on-a-stick add‑on. Each pendant slides neatly into the 3‑rose bouquet, adding a sweet keepsake they can treasure long after recital night.
A simple, meaningful upgrade that makes your gift feel even more special.
***Image is a sample. The exact color and saying may differ.
Celebrate your dancer’s big moment with the sweetest keepsake! This soft and cuddly 9-inch bear comes dressed in an exclusive CK Season 22 t‑shirt, making it the perfect recital companion and memory-maker.
Whether they’re receiving it before they hit the stage or after their final bow, this little bear is a gift your dancer will cherish long after recital night.
***Picture is digital representation of this year's bear.
Meet the star of the show! This adorable 13-inch ballerina bear is dressed in a classic tutu and ready to dance right alongside your performer. Soft, cuddly, and full of charm, she makes the perfect recital gift and a keepsake your dancer will treasure long after the final bow.
A delightful companion for any dancer who loves a little extra sparkle on their big day.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!