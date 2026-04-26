Carolina Kannada Balaga

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Carolina Kannada Balaga

About this event

CKB 2026 Raja Vaibhava - ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ Non-Member form

7400 City View Dr

Charlotte, NC 28212, USA

Each adult above the age of 18 years (Non-Member)
$35
Available until Jun 1

Purchase this ticket to participate in CKB Raja Vaibhava for EACH adult above the age of 18 years.

From age 5 to 17
$10

Purchase this ticket to participate in CKB Raja Vaibhava for each kid with an accompanied parent between the age of 8 and 17 years. Kids Below the Age of 8 are FREE to attend with an accompanied parent.

A Kannadiga student, currently enrolled in University
$20

Purchase this ticket to participate in CKB Raja Vaibhava for Kannadigas from India who are currently studying in the USA.

Parents Visiting from India
Free
Free Ticket for Parents Visiting from India

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