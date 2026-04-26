CKB 2026 Raja Vaibhava - ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ Non-Member form

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Purchase this ticket to participate in CKB Raja Vaibhava for EACH adult above the age of 18 years.
Purchase this ticket to participate in CKB Raja Vaibhava for each kid with an accompanied parent between the age of 8 and 17 years. Kids Below the Age of 8 are FREE to attend with an accompanied parent.
Purchase this ticket to participate in CKB Raja Vaibhava for Kannadigas from India who are currently studying in the USA.
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