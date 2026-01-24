Carolina Kannada Balaga

CKB Badminton and TT Tournament 2026: For Members

601 N Polk St suite l 1

Pineville, NC 28134, USA

TT Men's Singles
$15

Purchase this ticket to participate in TT Men's Singles Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 18 can qualify for this tournament.

TT Men's Doubles
$15

Purchase this ticket to participate in TT Men's Doubles Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 18 can qualify for this tournament.

TT Men's Combo(Singles + Doubles)
$25

Purchase this ticket to participate in TT Men's Combo(Singles + Doubles) Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 18 can qualify for this tournament.

TT Women's Singles
$15

Purchase this ticket to participate in TT Women's Singles Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 18 can qualify for this tournament.

TT Women's Doubles
$15

Purchase this ticket to participate in TT Women's Doubles Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 18 can qualify for this tournament.

TT Women's Combo(Singles + Doubles)
$25

Purchase this ticket to participate in TT Women's Combo(Singles + Doubles) Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 18 can qualify for this tournament.

Kids TT Tournment - Singles Only
Free

Purchase this ticket to enter your kid in Table Tennis Tournament. Only CKB members between age 5 to 17 can qualify for this tournament. Please select correct age group for your child on the next page.

Badminton Men's Singles
$15

Purchase this ticket to participate in Men's Singles Badminton Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 18 can qualify for this tournament.

Badminton Men's Doubles
$15

Purchase this ticket to participate in Men's Doubles Badminton Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 18 can qualify for this tournament.

Badminton Men's Combo(Singles + Doubles)
$25

Purchase this ticket to participate in Men's Combo(Singles + Doubles) Badminton Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 18 can qualify for this tournament.

Badminton Women's Singles
$15

Purchase this ticket to participate in Women's Singles Badminton Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 18 can qualify for this tournament.

Badminton Women's Doubles
$15

Purchase this ticket to participate in Women's Doubles Badminton Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 18 can qualify for this tournament.

Badminton Women's Combo(Singles + Doubles)
$25

Purchase this ticket to participate in Women's Combo(Singles + Doubles) Badminton Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 18 can qualify for this tournament.

Mens - TT Singles + Badminton Singles Combo
$25

Purchase this ticket to participate in Mens TT Singles and Badminton Singles Combo Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 18 can qualify for this tournament.

Womens - TT Singles + Badminton Singles Combo
$25

Purchase this ticket to participate in Women's TT Singles and Badminton Singles Combo Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 18 can qualify for this tournament.

