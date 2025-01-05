CKB TT Tournaments 2025 : For Members

Purchase this ticket to participate in Men's singles Table Tennis Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 16 can qualify for this tournament.
Purchase this ticket to participate in Men's singles Table Tennis Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 16 can qualify for this tournament.
Men's doubles
$12
Purchase this ticket to participate in Men's doubles Table Tennis Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 16 can qualify for this tournament.
Purchase this ticket to participate in Men's doubles Table Tennis Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 16 can qualify for this tournament.
Women's Single
$12
Purchase this ticket to participate in Women's singles Table Tennis Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 16 can qualify for this tournament.
Purchase this ticket to participate in Women's singles Table Tennis Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 16 can qualify for this tournament.
Women's Doubles
$12
Purchase this ticket to participate in Women's doubles Table Tennis Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 16 can qualify for this tournament.
Purchase this ticket to participate in Women's doubles Table Tennis Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 16 can qualify for this tournament.
Kids Tournament: Kids play free
free
Purchase this ticket to enter your kid in Table Tennis Tournament. Only CKB members between age 5 to 16 can qualify for this tournament. Please select correct age group for your child on the next page.
Purchase this ticket to enter your kid in Table Tennis Tournament. Only CKB members between age 5 to 16 can qualify for this tournament. Please select correct age group for your child on the next page.