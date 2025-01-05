CKB TT Tournaments 2025 : For Members

501 N Tryon St

Charlotte, NC 28202, USA

Men's singles
$12
Purchase this ticket to participate in Men's singles Table Tennis Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 16 can qualify for this tournament.
Men's doubles
$12
Purchase this ticket to participate in Men's doubles Table Tennis Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 16 can qualify for this tournament.
Women's Single
$12
Purchase this ticket to participate in Women's singles Table Tennis Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 16 can qualify for this tournament.
Women's Doubles
$12
Purchase this ticket to participate in Women's doubles Table Tennis Tournament. Any CKB member above the age of 16 can qualify for this tournament.
Kids Tournament: Kids play free
free
Purchase this ticket to enter your kid in Table Tennis Tournament. Only CKB members between age 5 to 16 can qualify for this tournament. Please select correct age group for your child on the next page.
