CKCS - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Valued at $240.
Includes any combo unit for a rental period of 7am-7pm. Winner must be 18 years or older and have an address within 20 minutes from Verona, and able to book online during the 2026 outdoor season 4 weeks in advance. Winner will receive a gift certificate with booking instructions.
https://veronabounce.com/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Valued at $151. Passes for 4 individuals At Verona location For a regular escape game (valued at 37.99/person or below).
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Valued at $1,200
Description: 3-Month Scholarship for your child to Mathnasium - The Math Learning Center ($1200 value)! Do you want to melt the math stress in your household? Mathnasium helps your child build their math skills and feel more confident!
At Mathnasium, we help students who are behind, ahead, or anywhere in-between. We assess each student to determine the exact areas for improvement in order to create a customized learning plan. Working 1-on-1 with each student at their specific skill level, we teach in a way that makes sense to them at their pace. Students can also bring in their homework to have one of our skilled instructors walk them through difficult concepts. We have already had the pleasure of helping dozens of students at your school improve their math skills, and we would love to work with you too!
For more information about our program, visit www.mathnasium.com/math-centers/verona, call (608) 472-4100, or email [email protected].
Terms - Valid at either Mathnasium of Verona or Mathnasium of Madison West. Valid for new students only. You will have the opportunity to continue at Mathnasium after the three month period at our standard rate
Starting bid
Starting bid
Valued at $142. 4 ticket vouchers for 2026 season and 2 baseball hats.
https://www.forwardmadisonfc.com/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Valued at $250.
Enjoy a private tour and tasting for up to 10 people at State Line Distillery.
https://www.statelinedistillery.com/
Starting bid
Valued at $300. Does not include tournament team. All LL ages welcome. If winner has already registered for the 2026 season, VLL will provide a refund to the winner.
https://www.veronalittleleague.org/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Valued at $500. Gift basket of skincare products and giftcard for Hydrafacial. Locations in West Madison and McFarland.
https://aneumedspa.com/
Starting bid
Value: PRICELESS. For CKCS students only.
Per VPD, the child/ren in the winning family must be 8 or older to abide by carseat laws.
Officer will drive to child(ren)'s house, do a tour of the squad, play with lights, and take pictures, before departing to CKCS for school drop off. What a memory!
Starting bid
Value: PRICELESS. For CKCS students only.
Fire truck will come to the winning child's house and take them to CKCS for school! What a memory!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Valued at $100. Enjoy a $100 gift card toward the excursion of your choice with Milwaukee Food & City Tours. Explore Milwaukee’s most delicious and historic neighborhoods and receive generous samplings from specialty food shops and eateries along the way! Valid on any walking or bus tour route; no expiration date; advance reservations are required.
https://www.milwaukeefoodtours.com/
Starting bid
Valued at approx. $140.
$24 or $34 per pass, depending on time/day. 4 play passes and cart at Pioneer Pointe!
https://www.pioneerpointegolf.com/
Starting bid
Valued at $500.
For up to 12 people.
Join us for an unforgettable wine tasting experience at one of our locations—Fitchburg/Madison, Delafield, or Milwaukee.
Our guided tastings feature three expertly curated flights, each consisting of three wines, allowing you to explore a diverse range of styles and regions.
Each tasting lasts approximately 90 minutes and is tailored to your personal preferences, ensuring a unique and educational experience.
Whether you're a seasoned wine enthusiast or just beginning your journey, our knowledgeable team will guide you through the nuances of each selection, from aroma and flavor profile to food pairings and winemaking techniques.
Discover new favorites, expand your palate, and enjoy a relaxed yet engaging atmosphere at Waterford Wine & Spirits. Cheers!
Tastings will be scheduled on a mutually agreed upon date. Must be redeemed by 2/1/27.
https://waterfordwine.com
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!