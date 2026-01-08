Hosted by

Core Knowledge Charter School - Parent Round Table

About this event

Sales closed

CKCS - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

416 W Harriet St, Verona, WI 53593, USA

Birthday Rental Experience item
Birthday Rental Experience item
Birthday Rental Experience item
Birthday Rental Experience
$110

Starting bid

Valued at $240.
Includes any combo unit for a rental period of 7am-7pm. Winner must be 18 years or older and have an address within 20 minutes from Verona, and able to book online during the 2026 outdoor season 4 weeks in advance. Winner will receive a gift certificate with booking instructions.
https://veronabounce.com/

Peter Kraus Fitness Gym Membership item
Peter Kraus Fitness Gym Membership
$110

Starting bid

Valued at $225. 3-month membership. Verona gym location.

https://www.peterkrausfitness.com/

Escapology Passes item
Escapology Passes
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $151. Passes for 4 individuals At Verona location For a regular escape game (valued at 37.99/person or below).

https://www.escapology.com/en/verona-wi

Yeeshan Asian Eatery Gift Card item
Yeeshan Asian Eatery Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Value $100.

https://www.yeeshaneatery.com/

2 One-Hour Simulator Rentals item
2 One-Hour Simulator Rentals
$55

Starting bid

Valued at $120 total.
https://thebogeyfactory.com/

4 Complimentary Tickets to VACT Performance item
4 Complimentary Tickets to VACT Performance
$15

Starting bid

Range value. Good for any VACT performance
https://www.vact.org/

30-Minute Photography Session w/ Lilac Lane Photography item
30-Minute Photography Session w/ Lilac Lane Photography
$150

Starting bid

Valued at $300.
https://www.lilaclanephotos.com/

3-Month Scholarships to Mathnasium: The Math Learning Center item
3-Month Scholarships to Mathnasium: The Math Learning Center
$500

Starting bid

Valued at $1,200


Description: 3-Month Scholarship for your child to Mathnasium - The Math Learning Center ($1200 value)! Do you want to melt the math stress in your household? Mathnasium helps your child build their math skills and feel more confident!


At Mathnasium, we help students who are behind, ahead, or anywhere in-between. We assess each student to determine the exact areas for improvement in order to create a customized learning plan. Working 1-on-1 with each student at their specific skill level, we teach in a way that makes sense to them at their pace. Students can also bring in their homework to have one of our skilled instructors walk them through difficult concepts. We have already had the pleasure of helping dozens of students at your school improve their math skills, and we would love to work with you too! 


For more information about our program, visit www.mathnasium.com/math-centers/verona, call (608) 472-4100, or email [email protected].


Terms - Valid at either Mathnasium of Verona or Mathnasium of Madison West. Valid for new students only. You will have the opportunity to continue at Mathnasium after the three month period at our standard rate


Legacy Academy 8-Visit Pass item
Legacy Academy 8-Visit Pass
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $60.
https://www.legacyacademy.info/

Isthmus Eats Gift Card item
Isthmus Eats Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Value: $100. Dane County's farm-to-home meal kits.

https://www.isthmuseats.com/

Madison Forward Game & Hats item
Madison Forward Game & Hats
$65

Starting bid

Valued at $142. 4 ticket vouchers for 2026 season and 2 baseball hats.
https://www.forwardmadisonfc.com/

Madison Night Mares Game item
Madison Night Mares Game
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $122. 4 ticket vouchers for 2026 season.
https://northwoodsleague.com/madison-night-mares/

Madison Mallards Game item
Madison Mallards Game
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $122. 4 ticket vouchers for 2026 season.
https://northwoodsleague.com/madison-mallards/

Private Tour and Tasting item
Private Tour and Tasting
$110

Starting bid

Valued at $250.

Enjoy a private tour and tasting for up to 10 people at State Line Distillery.
https://www.statelinedistillery.com/

2026 Little League Season Registration item
2026 Little League Season Registration
$120

Starting bid

Valued at $300. Does not include tournament team. All LL ages welcome. If winner has already registered for the 2026 season, VLL will provide a refund to the winner.
https://www.veronalittleleague.org/

Greater Heights Climbing Gym item
Greater Heights Climbing Gym
$45

Starting bid

Valued at $105. 5-visit pass.
https://www.ghclimbing.com/

Aneu Med Spa Package item
Aneu Med Spa Package
$200

Starting bid

Valued at $500. Gift basket of skincare products and giftcard for Hydrafacial. Locations in West Madison and McFarland.
https://aneumedspa.com/

Red Sushi Gift Card item
Red Sushi Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $75.
https://red-madison.com/

Ride to School with Verona Police! item
Ride to School with Verona Police!
$50

Starting bid

Value: PRICELESS. For CKCS students only.
Per VPD, the child/ren in the winning family must be 8 or older to abide by carseat laws.

Officer will drive to child(ren)'s house, do a tour of the squad, play with lights, and take pictures, before departing to CKCS for school drop off. What a memory!

Ride to School in Fire Truck! item
Ride to School in Fire Truck!
$50

Starting bid

Value: PRICELESS. For CKCS students only.
Fire truck will come to the winning child's house and take them to CKCS for school! What a memory!

Black Earth Childrens Museum Passes item
Black Earth Childrens Museum Passes
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $24. 4 passes to Black Earth Children's Museum.
https://www.blackearthchildrensmuseum.org/

Food Fight Gift Card item
Food Fight Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $50.
https://www.foodfightinc.com/

Harmony Medical Aesthetics Gift Card item
Harmony Medical Aesthetics Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $85 (cost of facial). Located in Verona.
https://harmonymedicalaesthetics.com/

Milwaukee Food & City Tour Gift Card item
Milwaukee Food & City Tour Gift Card
$45

Starting bid

Valued at $100. Enjoy a $100 gift card toward the excursion of your choice with Milwaukee Food & City Tours. Explore Milwaukee’s most delicious and historic neighborhoods and receive generous samplings from specialty food shops and eateries along the way! Valid on any walking or bus tour route; no expiration date; advance reservations are required.
https://www.milwaukeefoodtours.com/

Golf at Pioneer Pointe! item
Golf at Pioneer Pointe!
$70

Starting bid

Valued at approx. $140.

$24 or $34 per pass, depending on time/day. 4 play passes and cart at Pioneer Pointe!
https://www.pioneerpointegolf.com/

Private Wine-Tasting Experience for up to 12 People item
Private Wine-Tasting Experience for up to 12 People
$250

Starting bid

Valued at $500.
For up to 12 people.
Join us for an unforgettable wine tasting experience at one of our locations—Fitchburg/Madison, Delafield, or Milwaukee.

Our guided tastings feature three expertly curated flights, each consisting of three wines, allowing you to explore a diverse range of styles and regions.

Each tasting lasts approximately 90 minutes and is tailored to your personal preferences, ensuring a unique and educational experience.

Whether you're a seasoned wine enthusiast or just beginning your journey, our knowledgeable team will guide you through the nuances of each selection, from aroma and flavor profile to food pairings and winemaking techniques.

Discover new favorites, expand your palate, and enjoy a relaxed yet engaging atmosphere at Waterford Wine & Spirits. Cheers!

Tastings will be scheduled on a mutually agreed upon date. Must be redeemed by 2/1/27.
https://waterfordwine.com

Heritage Tavern Gift Cards (2) item
Heritage Tavern Gift Cards (2)
$25

Starting bid

Value: $25 each; $50 total
https://heritagetavern.com/

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