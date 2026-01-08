CKCS - Silent Auction

Valued at $1,200





Description: 3-Month Scholarship for your child to Mathnasium - The Math Learning Center ($1200 value)! Do you want to melt the math stress in your household? Mathnasium helps your child build their math skills and feel more confident!





At Mathnasium, we help students who are behind, ahead, or anywhere in-between. We assess each student to determine the exact areas for improvement in order to create a customized learning plan. Working 1-on-1 with each student at their specific skill level, we teach in a way that makes sense to them at their pace. Students can also bring in their homework to have one of our skilled instructors walk them through difficult concepts. We have already had the pleasure of helping dozens of students at your school improve their math skills, and we would love to work with you too!





For more information about our program, visit www.mathnasium.com/math-centers/verona, call (608) 472-4100, or email [email protected].





Terms - Valid at either Mathnasium of Verona or Mathnasium of Madison West. Valid for new students only. You will have the opportunity to continue at Mathnasium after the three month period at our standard rate



