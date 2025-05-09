Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Club of Greater Houston
CKCSCGH's Annual Raffle 2025
One (1) chance of winning - puppy gym
$5
One (1) raffle ticket for the puppy gym ONLY
One (1) chance of winning - 2 berth suitcase trolley
$5
One (1) raffle ticket for the Best in Show 2 berth suitcase trolley ONLY
Five (5) chances of winning - puppy gym
$20
Five (5) raffle tickets for the puppy gym ONLY
Five (5) chances of winning - 2 berth suitcase trolley
$20
Five (5) raffle tickets for the Best in Show 2 berth suitcase trolley ONLY
Fifteen (15) chances of winning - puppy gym
$50
Fifteen (15) raffle tickets for the puppy gym ONLY
Fifteen (15) chances of winning - 2 berth suitcase trolley
$50
Fifteen (15) raffle tickets for the Best in Show 2 berth suitcase trolley.
