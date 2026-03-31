Claim Your Crown - Annual Mothers Day Event at the Golf Club at Newcastle! 2026

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About this event
Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Erin Loman Jeck as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!
You must be a current 2026 Strategic Partner with WCR Seattle Metro to get this pricing.
Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Erin Loman Jeck as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!
If you are interested in becoming a Strategic Partner let us know!
WAIT! Before you buy your ticket! ➡️ If you sign up to become a 2026 WCR Seattle Metro member, you get member pricing! Go to wcr.org and click on Join!
Or email us and we will walk you through becoming a member @ [email protected]
Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Erin Loman Jeck as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!
Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Erin Loman Jeck as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!
This offer is for 10 tickets.
Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Erin Loman Jeck as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!
Your Brokerage or Team will be highlighted as a Dessert Dash Sponsor!
Benefits include:
Benefits include:
Benefits include:
Benefits include:
Benefits include:
Benefits include:
Benefits include:
Benefits include:
Wendy and Gina are splitting the cost of a table
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!