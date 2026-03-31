Women's Council of Realtors Seattle Metro

Hosted by

Women's Council of Realtors Seattle Metro

About this event

Claim Your Crown - Annual Mothers Day Event at the Golf Club at Newcastle! 2026

Newcastle Golf and Country Club 15500 Six Penny Lane Newcastle

wa 98059

Current 2026 WCR Members - All Networks
$85

Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Erin Loman Jeck as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!

WCR Strategic Partner (must be a 2026 WCR Seattle Metro SP)
$85

You must be a current 2026 Strategic Partner with WCR Seattle Metro to get this pricing.


Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Erin Loman Jeck as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!

If you are interested in becoming a Strategic Partner let us know!

Future WCR Seattle Metro Member
$100

WAIT! Before you buy your ticket! ➡️ If you sign up to become a 2026 WCR Seattle Metro member, you get member pricing! Go to wcr.org and click on Join!
Or email us and we will walk you through becoming a member @ [email protected]


Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Erin Loman Jeck as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!

Future WCR Seattle Metro Strategic Partners
$100

Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Erin Loman Jeck as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!

✨Buy a table for your office!✨
$1,000

This offer is for 10 tickets.

Please join us for a fun filled afternoon which includes brunch and Mimosas plus Erin Loman Jeck as our guest speak and a panel of Top Producing Agents in our industry!

Golden Raffle Ticket for Silent Auction
$100
Only 50 tickets sold and the winner will get their choice of any of the silent auction items!!!
Sponsor a Dessert
$150

Your Brokerage or Team will be highlighted as a Dessert Dash Sponsor!

Diamond Sponsor — $5,000 - Limited to One Sponsor
$5,000

Benefits include:

  • 5–10 minutes of speaking time during the program
  • One reserved table (10 tickets) for your team or guests
  • Premier logo placement on event materials and program
  • Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor during opening remarks
  • Opportunity to display marketing materials or signage at the event
  • Logo featured in pre-event promotional emails and social media
  • Company mention in event recap communications after the event
  • Dedicated sponsor spotlight on Women’s Council social media


Platinum Sponsor — $3,500 - Limited to Two Sponsors
$3,500

Benefits include:

  • 5 - 10 minutes of speaking time during the program
  • Two complimentary event tickets
  • Logo placement in event program and sponsor recognition signage
  • Opportunity to provide marketing materials for attendee tables or gift bags
  • Recognition from the stage during the program
  • Logo included in promotional emails and social media posts
Gold Sponsor — $2,500 - Limited to Two Sponsors
$2,500

Benefits include:

  • 3–5 minutes of speaking time during the program
  • Two complimentary event tickets
  • Logo placement in event program and sponsor recognition signage
  • Opportunity to provide marketing materials for attendee tables or gift bags
  • Recognition from the stage during the program
  • Logo included in promotional emails and social media posts
Silver Sponsor — $1,000
$1,000

Benefits include:

  • One complimentary event ticket
  • Logo placement in the event program
  • Opportunity to provide marketing materials for distribution at the event
  • Recognition during the program as a supporting sponsor
  • Logo featured on event signage
Supporting Sponsor — $500
$500

Benefits include:

  • Logo placement in the event program
  • Recognition during the event as a Supporting Sponsor
  • Opportunity to include a marketing item in attendee gift bags or materials table

    (Does not include ticket to event)
Champagne Sponsor - $1,000 Limited to One Sponsor
$1,000

Benefits include:

  • One complimentary event ticket
  • Logo placement in the event program
  • Opportunity to provide marketing materials for distribution at the event
  • Recognition during the program as a supporting sponsor
  • Logo featured on event signage
Flower Sponsor — $1000 Limited to One Sponsor
$1,000

Benefits include:

  • One complimentary event ticket
  • Logo placement in the event program
  • Opportunity to provide marketing materials for distribution at the event
  • Recognition during the program as a supporting sponsor
  • Logo featured on event signage
Balloon Sponsor — $500 Limited to One Sponsor
$500

Benefits include:

  • Logo placement in the event program
  • Recognition during the event as a Supporting Sponsor
  • Opportunity to include a marketing item in attendee gift bags or materials table

    (Does not include ticket to event)
1/2 table
$500

Wendy and Gina are splitting the cost of a table

Add a donation for Women's Council of Realtors Seattle Metro

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