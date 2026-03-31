Coming Home Well

Offered by

Coming Home Well

About the memberships

CLAIM YOUR SEAT: The 2026 CHW Radio Community Round ⚡

The Roadie 🎸
$10

Renews monthly

The Bedrock Partner


Fuel the frequency. Your monthly contribution as a Roadie provides the consistent power needed to keep our signal live and growing for the Unified Service Family. ⚡


You are the bedrock of our day-to-day operations, ensuring that the music that motivates and resonates never skips a beat. By claiming this seat, you aren't just a listener, you’re the engine behind our mission-driven content for our Unified Service Family. 🚀"

Partner Perks:

  • 📜 The Digital 'Crew Pass': Receive an exclusive, high-res Roadie Partner Badge to display on your social media or LinkedIn, showing you’re a founding supporter of the 2026 Evolution.
  • 📢 'The Roll Call' Recognition: Your name will be featured on our official Unified Service Family Wall of Honor on the Coming Home Well Radio website.
The Headliner 🤘
$25

Renews monthly

The Voice of the Frequency


Amplify the message. At this level, you aren’t just a listener; you’re an active voice in our rotation. ⚡


Your partnership funds the immediate production of our first Service Breakers, delivering mental wellness and transition tools to the Unified Service Family. 🚀 In return, we record your custom 'Personal Stake' Station ID, which is then added to our daily broadcast rotation. Claim your seat at the mic and help us scale the mission for our Unified Service Family. 🎙️🤘

Partner Perks:

  • 🎙️ Stamped 'Personal Stake' Station ID: This is your primary perk. You craft a 15-word dedication or shout-out (e.g., 'This is SGT Miller in honor of the 101st,' or 'We support our First Responders at Station 4'). We drop your recording with our station ID into our daily broadcast rotation for 90 days.
  • 📡 Digital 'Headliner' Pass: Receive a circular bronze digital badge, matching the CHW Founding Circle aesthetic, with the exclusive "HEADLINER PARTNER" title for display on social media or LinkedIn.
  • 📢 Priority 'Wall of Honor' Listing: Your name will be featured in a prominent, prioritized "Headliner Section" on the official Coming Home Well Radio website.





The Lead Singer 🎤
$50

Renews monthly

The Director of the Signal


Direct the signal. Your leadership partnership at this level is what directly drives the creation and integration of our specialized blueprints and Unified Service Family Mental Wellness 'Service Breakers.' 🚀


To honor this significant impact, you aren’t just getting access; you’re getting a 'Power Hour' Residency. 🤘 You curate 60 minutes of music that motivates, complete with a custom, AI-voiced intro from you to the Unified Service Family. Claim your seat at the helm and become a central part of our daily broadcast rotation. 🎙️⚡"

Partner Perks:

  • 🤘 The 'Power Hour' Residency: This is the primary perk. You craft a 15-word introduction (e.g., 'I'm SGT Miller, and this is my Power Hour for my unit. Let's Rock.') and select the specific rock/metal sub-genres. We use the recording along with our Station ID and drop it into our broadcast rotation with your custom playlist for 180 days.
  • 📡 Digital 'Lead Singer' Pass: Receive a circular bronze digital badge, matching the CHW Founding Circle aesthetic, with the exclusive "LEAD SINGER PARTNER" title for display on social media or LinkedIn.
  • 🏆 'Wall of Honor' Director's Listing: Your name will be prominently listed in the highly prioritized "Lead Singer & Director" section on the official Coming Home Well Radio website.
The Executive Round ⚡
$150

Renews monthly

Founding Strategic Partner


Your leadership at this level is the catalyst for our evolution. By joining The Executive Round, you are directly scaling the Family Resilience resources that serve our spouses and children alongside our Veterans, First Responders and transitioning service members.


You aren't just supporting a station; you are building the operational capacity that ensures this lifeline never goes dark. Claim your seat at the helm and become a founding architect of a 24/7 resource hub built for the entire Unified Service Family. 🤘📡⚡

Partner Perks:

  • 📡 Digital 'Executive Round' Founding Badge: Receive the exclusive, prestigious circular bronze digital badge with the title "EXECUTIVE ROUND PARTNER," suitable for professional display on LinkedIn or a company website.
  • 📢 'Wall of Honor' Strategic Director’s Listing: Your name or company logo will be featured in the highest-priority, prominent "Strategic Directors & Executive Round" section on the official Coming Home Well Radio website.
  • 🤘 'Executive Power Hour' Mastery: Curate TWO (2) 'Power Hours' annually, featuring your curated playlists and a 20-word custom introduction. Example: 'Made possible by [Your Company Name], supporting our First Responders and Veterans. This is [Company Name]’s Power Hour.'
  • 🚐 Physical Perk: Receive an exclusive 'Coming Home Well Radio: Founding Member' weather-proof window decal.
The Ground Crew 🛠️
$500

Valid until May 12, 2027

Certified Infrastructure Partner


The experts behind the scenes. Your one-time Ground Crew investment provides the essential tools that keep our signal clear and our mission moving. ⚡


This level funds the specialized software and digital reach needed to ensure our music that motivates and resonates finds the Unified Service Family wherever they are. You are the hands-on force that ensures every podcast promo and event highlight is broadcast with professional excellence. 🌍


  • 🛠️ Certified Ground Crew Digital Badge: Receive the exclusive, prestigious circular bronze digital badge with the title "CERTIFIED GROUND CREW PARTNER," suitable for display on a website, LinkedIn, or as a business credential.
  • 🎙️ Stamped 'Personal Stake' AI Stinger: We record your custom 15-word dedication (e.g., 'Built by SGT Miller, honoring the 82nd Airborne', or 'Proudly supported by [Your Business Name]'). This 'Stamped Stinger' drops into our broadcast rotation for 90 days.
  • 📢 Priority 'Wall of Honor' Legacy Listing: Your name or company logo will be featured in the prominent, prioritized "Certified Infrastructure Partners" section on the official Coming Home Well Radio website.
  • 📩 Technical Operational Briefing: Receive a deep-dive technical update on exactly how your $500 gift was deployed, specifying the software, hardware, or licensing your partnership acquired.
  • 🚐 Physical Perk: Receive (2) exclusive 'Coming Home Well Radio: Founding Member' weather-proof window decal.
The Studio Architect 🎧
$1,000

Valid until May 12, 2027

Founding Infrastructure Legacy Partner


Own the blueprint. As a Founding Studio Architect, you are laying the final foundation stone for Coming Home Well Radio. ⚡


Your significant one-time investment directly secures the permanent, professional infrastructure, including high-level streaming software and digital recording technology required for us to scale. You have built the essential structure that allows us to deliver mission-driven content—wellness breakers, transition professional blueprints, and family resilience tools to the entire Unified Service Family. This gift is not just support; it is the guarantee that our platform has the professional foundation to evolve 24/7. Your legacy is built into the frequency. 🤘📡⚡🎧


Partner Perks:

  • 🎧 Certified Studio Architect Digital Seal: Receive the exclusive, high-prestige circular bronze digital seal with the title "STUDIO ARCHITECT," suitable for professional display on a company website, LinkedIn 'Licenses & Certifications,' or a professional portfolio.
  • 📢 Receive a Featured Founding Architect Logo/Message on the Coming Home Well Radio homepage for one full year, your name, organization, or custom "Unified Service" message will be displayed in a dedicated, high-visibility section of our website. This isn't a rotating advertisement; it’s a Certified Architect placement that signals your role as a foundational pillar of the 2026 Community Round.
  • 🤘You are named the "Executive Producer" of a core Service Breaker series. Instead of just a playlist, your name or organization is permanently attached to a high-impact resource segment (e.g., 'The Transition Blueprints series, powered by Studio Architect [Your Name]'). You select the specific focus area that matters most to you—Mental Wellness, Transition Blueprints, or Family Resilience. Your "Executive Producer" credit is read at the start of every segment in that series for the entire 2026 broadcast year, signaling to the Unified Service Family exactly who made that specific lifeline possible.
  • You contribute a 30-second message from you (a dedication, a piece of advice, or a tribute to a service member). It makes your support feel like a living part of the airwaves.
  • 🚐 Physical Perk: Receive (4) exclusive 'Coming Home Well Radio: Founding Member' weather-proof window decal.
The Legend (Legacy Circle) 🎤
$5,000

Valid until May 12, 2027

Station Legacy Partner


Secure the legacy. As a Founding Legacy Patron, you are the strategic foundation that guarantees our signal never fades. ⚡


Your gift ensures that high-impact wellness, transition, and resilience content remains a permanent, free resource for the Unified Service Family for years to come. You aren’t just building the studio; you are sustaining the mission. You are the reason our Unified Service Family can tune in at 3:00 AM and find the music and tools they need to stay resilient. This is the ultimate commitment to those who serve. 🛡️🤘💎

  • 💎 The Legend Digital Seal: The highest-tier circular bronze seal with the exclusive "LEGEND" title for permanent display on your professional platforms.
  • 💎 Lifetime Legacy Recognition: Permanent, Legacy Banner on the Coming Home Well Radio homepage for one full year, your name, organization, or custom "Unified Service" message will be displayed in a dedicated, high-visibility section of our Coming Home Radio page. This isn't a rotating advertisement; it’s a Legacy Banner placement that signals your role as a foundational pillar of the 2026 Community Round.
  • 🎙️ The 'Legendary Intro': A custom, permanent Station ID that remains in our daily rotation indefinitely.
  • 📊 Annual Executive Impact Report: A detailed update from the Executive Director on how your legacy gift has shaped the growth and global reach of the station.
  • 🚐 Physical Perk: Receive a 'Legacy Pack' of ten (10) exclusive 'Founding Member' window decals for your team or organization.
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