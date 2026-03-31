CLAIM YOUR SEAT: The 2026 CHW Radio Community Round ⚡

The Bedrock Partner





Fuel the frequency. Your monthly contribution as a Roadie provides the consistent power needed to keep our signal live and growing for the Unified Service Family. ⚡





You are the bedrock of our day-to-day operations, ensuring that the music that motivates and resonates never skips a beat. By claiming this seat, you aren't just a listener, you’re the engine behind our mission-driven content for our Unified Service Family. 🚀"

Partner Perks: