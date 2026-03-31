CLAIM YOUR SEAT: The 2026 CHW Radio Community Round ⚡

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
The Bedrock Partner
Fuel the frequency. Your monthly contribution as a Roadie provides the consistent power needed to keep our signal live and growing for the Unified Service Family. ⚡
You are the bedrock of our day-to-day operations, ensuring that the music that motivates and resonates never skips a beat. By claiming this seat, you aren't just a listener, you’re the engine behind our mission-driven content for our Unified Service Family. 🚀"
Renews monthly
The Voice of the Frequency
Amplify the message. At this level, you aren’t just a listener; you’re an active voice in our rotation. ⚡
Your partnership funds the immediate production of our first Service Breakers, delivering mental wellness and transition tools to the Unified Service Family. 🚀 In return, we record your custom 'Personal Stake' Station ID, which is then added to our daily broadcast rotation. Claim your seat at the mic and help us scale the mission for our Unified Service Family. 🎙️🤘
Partner Perks:
Renews monthly
The Director of the Signal
Direct the signal. Your leadership partnership at this level is what directly drives the creation and integration of our specialized blueprints and Unified Service Family Mental Wellness 'Service Breakers.' 🚀
To honor this significant impact, you aren’t just getting access; you’re getting a 'Power Hour' Residency. 🤘 You curate 60 minutes of music that motivates, complete with a custom, AI-voiced intro from you to the Unified Service Family. Claim your seat at the helm and become a central part of our daily broadcast rotation. 🎙️⚡"
Renews monthly
Founding Strategic Partner
Your leadership at this level is the catalyst for our evolution. By joining The Executive Round, you are directly scaling the Family Resilience resources that serve our spouses and children alongside our Veterans, First Responders and transitioning service members.
You aren't just supporting a station; you are building the operational capacity that ensures this lifeline never goes dark. Claim your seat at the helm and become a founding architect of a 24/7 resource hub built for the entire Unified Service Family. 🤘📡⚡
Valid until May 12, 2027
Certified Infrastructure Partner
The experts behind the scenes. Your one-time Ground Crew investment provides the essential tools that keep our signal clear and our mission moving. ⚡
This level funds the specialized software and digital reach needed to ensure our music that motivates and resonates finds the Unified Service Family wherever they are. You are the hands-on force that ensures every podcast promo and event highlight is broadcast with professional excellence. 🌍
Valid until May 12, 2027
Founding Infrastructure Legacy Partner
Own the blueprint. As a Founding Studio Architect, you are laying the final foundation stone for Coming Home Well Radio. ⚡
Your significant one-time investment directly secures the permanent, professional infrastructure, including high-level streaming software and digital recording technology required for us to scale. You have built the essential structure that allows us to deliver mission-driven content—wellness breakers, transition professional blueprints, and family resilience tools to the entire Unified Service Family. This gift is not just support; it is the guarantee that our platform has the professional foundation to evolve 24/7. Your legacy is built into the frequency. 🤘📡⚡🎧
Partner Perks:
Valid until May 12, 2027
Station Legacy Partner
Secure the legacy. As a Founding Legacy Patron, you are the strategic foundation that guarantees our signal never fades. ⚡
Your gift ensures that high-impact wellness, transition, and resilience content remains a permanent, free resource for the Unified Service Family for years to come. You aren’t just building the studio; you are sustaining the mission. You are the reason our Unified Service Family can tune in at 3:00 AM and find the music and tools they need to stay resilient. This is the ultimate commitment to those who serve. 🛡️🤘💎
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