FemMenThem Queer Cabaret

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FemMenThem Queer Cabaret

About this event

Clamshell Cabaret

9 Carver St

Provincetown, MA 02657, USA

The Shoreline
$25

You made it to the edge of the water baby!
Stay shallow or wade in—it’s already getting weird. 🐙


High Tide
$40

A little closer. A little less waiting. You’re starting to feel it. 🦞

Pearl Diver
$60

Early access. A better view. A drink in hand before it all begins. 🍹

The Clamshell 🐚
$115

You’re not watching anymore, you’re part of it.
Reserved space. Close proximity. Beware of the splash zone. 💦 ☂️

Mother of Pearl 💎
$175

The closest you can get without being on stage.
First in. Best placement. A moment that belongs to only you. 🔐

School of fish!
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

The gang's all heaaa! 🐟🐟🐟🐟🐟🐟

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