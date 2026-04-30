Clamshell Cabaret

About this event
You made it to the edge of the water baby!
Stay shallow or wade in—it’s already getting weird. 🐙
A little closer. A little less waiting. You’re starting to feel it. 🦞
Early access. A better view. A drink in hand before it all begins. 🍹
You’re not watching anymore, you’re part of it.
Reserved space. Close proximity. Beware of the splash zone. 💦 ☂️
The closest you can get without being on stage.
First in. Best placement. A moment that belongs to only you. 🔐
The gang's all heaaa! 🐟🐟🐟🐟🐟🐟
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