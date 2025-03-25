Clare House Mixer - 2025

1940 Main St

Narvon, PA 17555, USA

General admission
$75
Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000
This sponsorship level covers site rental costs and provides sponsors with the following: -- Opportunity to speak to event attendees -- Name and logo on event advertisements -- Recognition at the event -- Name and logo shared on social media -- Name/business name included in press releases as the Platinum Sponsor
Gold Sponsorship
$1,500
This sponsorship level covers the cost of the evening's hors d'oeuvre and dinner selection and provides sponsors with the following: -- Opportunity to speak to event attendees -- Name and logo on event advertisements -- Recognition at the event -- Name and logo shared on social media
Silver
$1,000
This sponsorship level covers the evening's beverages and provides sponsors with the following: -- Recognition at the event -- Name and logo shared on social media
Bronze
$500
This sponsorship level covers the evening's desserts and provides sponsors with the following: -- Recognition at the event -- Name and logo shared on social media
Be There In Spirit!
$25
Can't attend this year's event? Donate to our "Be There In Spirit" ticket fund, and your name will be included on our list of supporters during the event!
