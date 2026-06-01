Claremont Chorale Inc

Offered by

Claremont Chorale Inc

About the memberships

Sales open on Aug 1, 2026 at 12:00 AM

Claremont Chorale Singer Pledges 2026-2027

Full Payment Plan
$375

Valid until July 30

Pay your full dues for the 2026-2027 season in one payment.

Monthly Payment Plan
$37.50

Renews monthly

Ten monthly payments of $37.50 paid automatically on the same day each month. For those new members who want to give it a try or returning members who want to set it and forget it.

Two Payment Plan
$187.50

Renews yearly on: January 15

Make 2 payments of $187.50 during the 2026-2027 season. Choose automatic renewal at checkout and your second payment will be automatically withdrawn on January 15, 2026.

Per Concert Plan
$125

Pay $125 for each concert you are able to sing during our 2026-2027 season (3 in total). Payments are NOT automatic, but reminders will be sent in September, January, March, and May. Best for members joining later in the season, are unable to sing for a concert, or dislike auto-pay.

Pay As You're Able Plan
Pay what you can

No expiration

The Claremont Chorale does not turn away singers based on an inability to pay. If you are unable to commit to a full pledge, but would like to contribute what you can, you can do so here.

Add a donation for Claremont Chorale Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!