Claremont Chorale Singer Pledges 2026-2027

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About the memberships
Valid until July 30
Pay your full dues for the 2026-2027 season in one payment.
Renews monthly
Ten monthly payments of $37.50 paid automatically on the same day each month. For those new members who want to give it a try or returning members who want to set it and forget it.
Renews yearly on: January 15
Make 2 payments of $187.50 during the 2026-2027 season. Choose automatic renewal at checkout and your second payment will be automatically withdrawn on January 15, 2026.
Pay $125 for each concert you are able to sing during our 2026-2027 season (3 in total). Payments are NOT automatic, but reminders will be sent in September, January, March, and May. Best for members joining later in the season, are unable to sing for a concert, or dislike auto-pay.
No expiration
The Claremont Chorale does not turn away singers based on an inability to pay. If you are unable to commit to a full pledge, but would like to contribute what you can, you can do so here.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!