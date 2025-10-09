Claremont Colleges Community Supported Agriculture (CSA)

Hosted by
A freshly harvested mix of locally-grown, chemical-free fruits, herbs, and vegetables (usually 8-10 varieties) shared weekly for 14 weeks, beginning with harvest prepared for February 7, 2026 and continuing through May 16, 2025 (with one skip week available).
By paying a reasonable retail cost for your household's produce ($35/week for 14 weeks), you support us to deliver a weekly share of produce to an interested dining hall worker and their family, at no cost to them.
A freshly harvested mix of locally-grown, chemical-free fruits, herbs, and vegetables (usually 8-10 varieties) shared every other week 7 times over 14 weeks, beginning with harvest prepared for February 7, 2026 and continuing through May 16, 2025 (with schedule adjustment available).
By paying a reasonable retail cost for your household's produce ($35/week for 7 weeks), you support us to deliver 7 weekly shares of produce to an interested dining hall worker and their family, at no cost to them.
We'll coordinate with you to put exactly what you want in your order ($5/week).
We will deliver locally to Pomona and select Claremont locations on Saturdays for $5/week. For other locations in Claremont and other local cities within our delivery radius, delivery costs increase by $5 increments.
A freshly harvested mix of locally-grown, chemical-free fruits, herbs, and vegetables (usually 8-10 varieties) shared weekly for 14 weeks to an interested dining hall worker and their family, at no cost to them.
A freshly harvested mix of locally-grown, chemical-free fruits, herbs, and vegetables (usually 8-10 varieties) shared for the number of weeks selected.
We invite you to select this option if you have limited cash flow resources, but would still like to give and receive produce. If you select this option, we will follow up with you directly to create a customized order and payment plan for you.
If you'd just like to make a donation, but not receive produce, feel free to contribute any amount in the box below.
