Integrative Development Initiative

Integrative Development Initiative

Claremont Colleges Community Supported Agriculture (CSA)

Buy-one-give-one WEEKLY Produce Bag (SPRING 2026)
$490

A freshly harvested mix of locally-grown, chemical-free fruits, herbs, and vegetables (usually 8-10 varieties) shared weekly for 14 weeks, beginning with harvest prepared for February 7, 2026 and continuing through May 16, 2025 (with one skip week available).


By paying a reasonable retail cost for your household's produce ($35/week for 14 weeks), you support us to deliver a weekly share of produce to an interested dining hall worker and their family, at no cost to them.

Customize your Bag WEEKLY (SPRING 2026)
$70

We'll coordinate with you to put exactly what you want in your order ($5/week).

WEEKLY Delivery (SPRING 2026)
$70

We will deliver locally to Pomona and select Claremont locations on Saturdays for $5/week. For other locations in Claremont and other local cities within our delivery radius, delivery costs increase by $5 increments.

Buy-one-give-one BIWEEKLY Produce Bag (SPRING 2026)
$245

A freshly harvested mix of locally-grown, chemical-free fruits, herbs, and vegetables (usually 8-10 varieties) shared every other week 7 times over 14 weeks, beginning with harvest prepared for February 7, 2026 and continuing through May 16, 2025 (with schedule adjustment available).


By paying a reasonable retail cost for your household's produce ($35/week for 7 weeks), you support us to deliver 7 weekly shares of produce to an interested dining hall worker and their family, at no cost to them.

Customize your Bag BIWEEKLY (SPRING 2026)
$35

We'll coordinate with you to put exactly what you want in your order ($5/week).

BIWEEKLY Delivery (SPRING 2026)
$35

We will deliver locally to Pomona and select Claremont locations on Saturdays for $5/week. For other locations in Claremont and other local cities within our delivery radius, delivery costs increase by $5 increments.

Give-one WEEKLY Produce Bag
$245

A freshly harvested mix of locally-grown, chemical-free fruits, herbs, and vegetables (usually 8-10 varieties) shared weekly for 14 weeks to an interested dining hall worker and their family, at no cost to them.

Buy-one-give-one Produce Bag
$35

A freshly harvested mix of locally-grown, chemical-free fruits, herbs, and vegetables (usually 8-10 varieties) shared for the number of weeks selected.


We invite you to select this option if you have limited cash flow resources, but would still like to give and receive produce. If you select this option, we will follow up with you directly to create a customized order and payment plan for you.


If you'd just like to make a donation, but not receive produce, feel free to contribute any amount in the box below.

Add a donation for Integrative Development Initiative

$

