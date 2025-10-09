Claremont Colleges Community Supported Agriculture (CSA)

A freshly harvested mix of locally-grown, chemical-free fruits, herbs, and vegetables (usually 8-10 varieties) shared weekly for 14 weeks, beginning with harvest prepared for February 7, 2026 and continuing through May 16, 2025 (with one skip week available).





By paying a reasonable retail cost for your household's produce ($35/week for 14 weeks), you support us to deliver a weekly share of produce to an interested dining hall worker and their family, at no cost to them.