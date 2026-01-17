Claremont Colleges Community Supported Agriculture (CSA)

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
By contributing $100 monthly, you support local farmers, and a freshly harvested mix of chemical-free fruits, herbs, and vegetables (usually 8-10 varieties) will be shared weekly to your family.
Please indicate whether you would like to pick up your produce on campus or receive a delivery to your home (some distance limits apply).
Renews monthly
By contributing $100 monthly, you support local farmers, and a freshly harvested mix of chemical-free fruits, herbs, and vegetables (usually 8-10 varieties) will be shared weekly to an interested dining hall worker and their family, at no cost to them.
Renews monthly
By contributing $200 monthly, a freshly harvested mix of locally-grown, chemical-free fruits, herbs, and vegetables (usually 8-10 varieties) will be shared weekly to your family AND also to an interested dining hall worker and their family, at no cost to them.
